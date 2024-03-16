Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kapitał z zamrożonego mieszkania można zwiększyć, podejmując strategię wynajmu pokoju lub części domu

Mieszkanie, które przez wiele lat było troskliwie utrzymane przez seniorów, może okazać się cennym aktywem finansowym na emeryturze. Istnieje wiele sposobów „spieniężenia” nieruchomości, ale najważniejsze jest zrozumienie, że wybór strategii zależy od indywidualnych preferencji i potrzeb starszej osoby.

Jednym z popularnych rozwiązań jest wynajem pokoju lub części domu. Ta opcja może przynieść dodatkowe dochody w wysokości średnio 500-1000 zł miesięcznie (a nawet więcej), ale wiąże się również z utratą prywatności i mniejszym komfortem życia. Osoba starsza musi być gotowa na mniejszą przestrzeń użytkową i konieczność dzielenia jej z innymi lokatorami.

Alternatywą dla wynajmu jest rozważenie renty dożywotniej lub sprzedaży obecnego mieszkania i zakupu mniejszego. Zgodnie z analizą przeprowadzoną przez Fundusz Hipoteczny DOM, istnieje prawdopodobieństwo, że senior, który zamieni większe mieszkanie na mniejsze, zyska mniej w porównaniu do wyboru renty dożywotniej. Wyliczenia pokazują, że po sprzedaży mieszkania seniorka może otrzymywać dodatkowe 975 zł miesięcznie przez okres 12 lat.

Jednak ważne jest, aby zdawać sobie sprawę, że takie środki finansowe są ograniczone w czasie. Jeśli senior żyje dłużej, musi liczyć się z „coraz mniejszymi kwotami” lub całkowicie zaniechać dodatkowych wypłat. Dlatego wiele osób decyduje się na rentę dożywotnią, która zapewnia określoną kwotę pieniędzy co miesiąc, aż do śmierci beneficjenta.

Warto również rozważyć inne opcje, takie jak podnajem pokoju lub wynajęcie części domu. Chociaż takie rozwiązanie może być krótkoterminowe, może przynieść dodatkowe 500-1000 zł miesięcznie (lub nawet więcej) w zależności od umowy.

Każdy seniorka powinien dobrze przeanalizować swoje preferencje, cele finansowe i potrzeby życiowe przed podjęciem decyzji. Istnieje wiele czynników do rozważenia, w tym utrata prywatności, zmiana środowiska i związanego z tym emocje. W końcu sprzedaż mieszkania i zmiana miejsca zamieszkania może być trudnym procesem dla osób starszych.

Podsumowując, kapitał zamrożony w mieszkaniu może być spieniężony na różne sposoby, ale każdy seniorka powinien odpowiednio zbilansować korzyści finansowe i jakość życia. Ostateczny wybór zależy od indywidualnych preferencji i potrzeb, a kluczem do sukcesu jest dokładna analiza oraz konsultacja z ekspertami w dziedzinie finansów i nieruchomości.

