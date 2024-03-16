Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Obywatelski budżet: Inwestycje na terenie Fortu Bema

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 16 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Mieszkańcy dzielnicy mają teraz nową okazję, aby wpływać na rozwój swojego otoczenia poprzez składanie propozycji do budżetu obywatelskiego na rok 2025. Wśród zgłoszonych projektów znajdują się również inwestycje na terenie popularnego parku Fort Bema.

Jednym z pomysłów jest zamontowanie poidełka z wodą pitną w okolicach placu zabaw. To inwestycja o wartości 80 tysięcy złotych, która ma umożliwić korzystanie z urządzenia przez użytkowników placu zabaw, siłowni plenerowej, a także spacerowiczów i zwierzęta. Poidełko nie tylko umożliwi nawodnienie, ale również napełnienie butelki oraz opłukanie rąk. To inicjatywa mająca na celu poprawę jakości czasu spędzanego w parku i stworzenie dogodnych warunków dla wszystkich użytkowników.

Kolejnym projektem jest bezpłatna automatyczna toaleta, podobna do tej znajdującej się w parku Górczewska. Mieszkańcy proponują jej umieszczenie na terenie Fortu Bema, co pozwoliłoby na jeszcze większą dostępność takiego udogodnienia dla wszystkich korzystających z parku.

Wśród zgłoszeń znalazły się również propozycje infrastrukturalne. Jedna z mieszkanek proponuje instalację separatorów parkowania wzdłuż ulicy Osmańczyka, położenie nawierzchni mineralnej na ścieżce w rejonie skrzyżowania ulic Księcia Bolesława i Obrońców Tobruku, budowę nowego chodnika oraz poszerzenie istniejącego na terenie OSiR-u. Dodatkowo, w planach jest wyrównanie chodnika i położenie płyt chodnikowych od wejścia na osiedle Leśne do przejścia dla pieszych przy przystanku autobusowym Hala Sportowa Bemowo 03, ustawienie stojaków na rowery oraz posadzenie klombów wzdłuż ulicy Księcia Bolesława.

Jeśli projekty zostaną pozytywnie zaopiniowane, mieszkańcy będą mieli okazję zagłosować na nie podczas czerwcowego głosowania. Pomyślny wynik oznaczać będzie inwestycje na terenie Fortu Bema już w przyszłym roku. To świetna okazja dla społeczności lokalnej, aby wspólnie zadecydować o tym, jakie zmiany i udoskonalenia są potrzebne w najbliższym otoczeniu.

The proposal to include the popular Fort Bema park in the participatory budget for 2025 provides an opportunity for residents to contribute to the development of their environment. Along with various other projects, two standout ideas have been suggested for implementation within the park.

The first proposal is to install a drinking water fountain near the playground area. With an estimated cost of 80,000 Polish zlotys, this investment aims to provide a convenient water source for park visitors, including those using the playground, outdoor gym, as well as pedestrians and pets. The fountain not only allows for hydration but also enables users to refill their bottles and wash their hands, enhancing the overall experience in the park.

Another notable project is the installation of a free automatic toilet, similar to the one found in Górczewska Park. The suggestion is to place this facility within the Fort Bema park, offering even greater accessibility for park users.

In addition to these proposals, there are also infrastructure-related suggestions. One resident recommends installing parking separators along Osmańczyka Street and applying a mineral surface to the pathway near the intersection of Księcia Bolesława and Obrońców Tobruku streets. Furthermore, there are plans to construct a new sidewalk and widen the existing one within the OSiR area. Additional improvements include leveling the sidewalk and laying pavement tiles from the entrance of the Leśne housing estate to the pedestrian crossing near the Hala Sportowa Bemowo 03 bus stop, installing bike racks, and planting flower beds along Księcia Bolesława Street.

If these projects receive positive recommendations, residents will have the opportunity to vote for them during the June elections. A successful outcome would mean implementing these investments in Fort Bema as early as next year. This represents an excellent chance for the local community to collectively decide on the desired changes and improvements within their immediate surroundings.

