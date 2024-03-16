Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rodziny z dziećmi otrzymają dopłaty do kredytów – zmiana priorytetów

W ostatnich latach programy dopłat do kredytów mieszkaniowych skupiały się głównie na osobach samotnych. Jednak Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii postanowiło zmienić priorytety i skierować wsparcie przede wszystkim do rodzin z dziećmi.

Nowy program dopłat, nazwany „Mieszkaniem na start”, ma na celu bardziej korzystne warunki kredytowania dla rodziców. Oprocentowanie oraz kwota preferencyjnego kredytu będą zależne od liczby osób w gospodarstwie domowym. Dotacje będą trwać przez okres 4 lat.

Poprzednie programy, takie jak „Mieszkanie dla młodych” czy „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”, cieszyły się dużą popularnością wśród singli. Dane Banku Gospodarstwa Krajowego potwierdzają, że beneficjenci tych programów głównie stanowili osoby samotne bez dzieci.

Jednak warto przyjrzeć się również programowi „Rodzina na swoim”, który umożliwiał złożenie wniosku o hipotekę w latach 2007-2012. Okazało się, że ten program był najmniej przyjazny dla singli, ze względu na ograniczenia powierzchni oraz późne wprowadzenie preferencyjnych kredytów dla osób samotnych.

Program „Mieszkanie dla młodych”, aktywny w latach 2014-2018, przyciągnął głównie osoby samotne bez dzieci. Interesującą propozycją dla rodzin było powiązanie tego programu z częściową spłatą kredytu przez państwo w przypadku urodzenia trzeciego lub kolejnego dziecka.

Najnowszy program dopłat „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” również skupił się głównie na osobach samotnych. Dane Banku Gospodarstwa Krajowego wskazują, że program ten był jeszcze bardziej ukierunkowany na singli niż poprzednie.

Warto jednak zauważyć, że status „singla” był często tymczasowy i dotyczył tylko kredytowania. Część beneficjentów formalnie była osobami samotnymi na potrzeby kredytu. Mimo to, struktura beneficjentów wskazuje na zmianę priorytetów.

Dopłaty do kredytów mieszkaniowych mają teraz na celu wspierać rodziny z dziećmi. Jest to ważny krok Ministerstwa Rozwoju i Technologii, który pozwoli zwiększyć dostęp do mieszkań dla tych, którzy najbardziej tego potrzebują.

The „Mieszkaniem na start” program, launched by the Ministry of Development and Technology, aims to provide more favorable financing conditions for parents. Interest rates and the amount of preferential loans will depend on the number of people in the household. These subsidies will be available for a period of 4 years.

Previous programs such as „Mieszkanie dla młodych” (Housing for the Young) or „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” (Secure 2% Loan) were popular among singles. Data from the Bank of the State Treasury confirms that the beneficiaries of these programs were mainly single individuals without children.

However, it is worth examining the „Rodzina na swoim” (Family on Their Own) program, which allowed mortgage applications from 2007 to 2012. It turned out that this program was the least friendly towards singles, due to restrictions on the size of the property and the late introduction of preferential loans for single individuals.

The „Mieszkanie dla młodych” program, active from 2014 to 2018, attracted mainly single individuals without children. An interesting proposition for families was the combination of this program with partial loan repayment by the state in case of the birth of a third or subsequent child.

The latest subsidy program, „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” (Secure 2% Loan), also focused mainly on single individuals. Data from the Bank of the State Treasury indicates that this program was even more targeted towards singles than previous ones.

However, it is important to note that the „single” status was often temporary and only applied to the loan process. Some beneficiaries were formally classified as single individuals for loan purposes. Nevertheless, the beneficiary structure suggests a change in priorities.

These subsidies for housing loans now aim to support families with children. This is an important step by the Ministry of Development and Technology that will increase access to housing for those who need it the most.

