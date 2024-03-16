Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Unikatowe ceny garaży w polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny garaży w polskich miastach cały czas rosną, niezależnie od regionu. Warszawa, znana z wysokich cen nieruchomości, nie jest wyjątkiem. Jednak podobne tendencje mogą być zaobserwowane również w innych miastach.

Według relacji serwisu ewarszawa.pl, ceny garaży w Warszawie są zatrważające. Na Starym Mokotowie, właściciel garażu o powierzchni 15,8 m2 w starym budownictwie oczekuje aż 234 500 złotych. Co więcej, na Żoliborzu jeden z garaży został wystawiony za jeszcze wyższą cenę – 290 tysięcy złotych.

Takie zawrotne ceny nie dotyczą jednak tylko Warszawy. W Krakowie znaleziono ofertę na zakup 23-metrowego garażu w cenie 245 tysięcy złotych. W tym kontekście warto zastanowić się, jak sytuacja wygląda w innych miastach.

Poznań i Łódź okazują się być miastami, w których ceny garaży są znacznie niższe. Za garaż w tych miastach trzeba zapłacić od 45 do 75 tysięcy złotych. Jest to znacznie bardziej przystępna cena w porównaniu do stolicy.

Jeśli chodzi o garaże w halach garażowych, ceny są zbliżone do tych w Poznaniu. Przykładowo, we Wrocławiu ceny mieszczą się w przedziale od 50 do 70 tysięcy złotych, choć nie brakuje również ofert za 150 tysięcy złotych. W Gdańsku natomiast przeważnie trzeba zapłacić około 100 tysięcy złotych.

Wniosek jest jednoznaczny – niezależnie od miasta, ceny garaży są obecnie na bardzo wysokim poziomie. Znalezienie przystępnej oferty wymaga cierpliwości i gruntownego poszukiwania.

The soaring prices of garages in Polish cities, including Warsaw, have become a prominent concern in the real estate market. Despite regional differences, similar trends can be observed in other cities as well.

According to a report by ewarszawa.pl, garage prices in Warsaw are alarming. In Stary Mokotów, for example, the owner of a 15.8 sqm garage in an old building is asking for a staggering 234,500 PLN. Moreover, in Żoliborz, one garage has been listed for an even higher price of 290,000 PLN.

However, exorbitant prices are not exclusive to Warsaw. In Kraków, a 23 sqm garage is available for purchase at a cost of 245,000 PLN. This raises the question of how the situation looks in other cities.

Poznań and Łódź turn out to be cities where garage prices are significantly lower. Buyers in these cities can expect to pay between 45,000 and 75,000 PLN for a garage, making it a much more affordable option compared to the capital.

When it comes to garages in parking lots, prices are similar to those in Poznań. For instance, in Wrocław, prices range from 50,000 to 70,000 PLN, although there are also offers reaching 150,000 PLN. In Gdańsk, on the other hand, the average price is around 100,000 PLN.

In conclusion, regardless of the city, garage prices are currently at a very high level in Poland. Finding an affordable offer requires patience and thorough searching. Given the significant difference in prices between cities, potential buyers might consider exploring options in alternative locations.

