Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Develia planuje nowe inwestycje mieszkaniowe w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Develia Warszawa, spółka zależna Develii, ogłosiła podpisanie trzech umów zakupu nieruchomości w Warszawie. Celem jest budowa nowych mieszkań w zabudowie wielorodzinnej na łącznej powierzchni około 11,9 tys. mkw. Informacje te zostały potwierdzone przez zarząd Develii.

Według pierwszej umowy sprzedaży, Develia Warszawa nabyła prawo własności zabudowanej nieruchomości przy ulicy Sochaczewskiej za kwotę ponad 19,5 mln zł netto. Ta działka ma łączną powierzchnię 1,1081 mkw.

Kolejna umowa dotyczy niezabudowanej nieruchomości również przy ulicy Sochaczewskiej. Za kwotę około 10,3 mln zł netto Develia Warszawa uzyskała prawo własności tej działki o powierzchni 0,6245 ha.

Trzecia umowa sprzedaży dotyczy kolejnej niezabudowanej nieruchomości przy ulicy Sochaczewskiej. Develia Warszawa nabyła prawa własności tej działki za około 3,5 mln zł netto, a jej powierzchnia wynosi 0,2137 ha.

Develia ma zamiar zrealizować na zakupionych nieruchomościach projekt inwestycyjny obejmujący budowę przynajmniej 11,9 tys. mkw. powierzchni użytkowej, składający się z nowych mieszkań w zabudowie wielorodzinnej. Planowany termin rozpoczęcia sprzedaży to III kwartał 2025 roku.

Develia jest renomowanym deweloperem, który specjalizuje się w inwestycjach mieszkaniowych. Wśród największych akcjonariuszy spółki znajdują się Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU „Złota Jesień” (18,86% udziałów), Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny (18,46%) oraz Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny (18,04%).

Develia Warszawa, a subsidiary of Develia, has announced the signing of three property purchase agreements in Warsaw. The aim is to build new multi-family housing units with a total area of approximately 11.9 thousand square meters. This information has been confirmed by the management of Develia.

According to the first sales agreement, Develia Warszawa acquired ownership rights to a developed property on Sochaczewska Street for a net amount of over 19.5 million PLN. This plot has a total area of 1.1081 hectares.

The next agreement concerns an undeveloped property, also located on Sochaczewska Street. Develia Warszawa obtained ownership rights to this plot with a net amount of approximately 10.3 million PLN and it has an area of 0.6245 hectares.

The third sales agreement relates to another undeveloped property on Sochaczewska Street. Develia Warszawa acquired ownership rights to this plot for approximately 3.5 million PLN net, with an area of 0.2137 hectares.

Develia intends to implement an investment project on the purchased properties, which will involve the construction of at least 11.9 thousand square meters of usable space, consisting of new multi-family housing units. The planned start of sales is in the third quarter of 2025.

Develia is a renowned developer specializing in residential investments. Among the largest shareholders in the company are the Open Pension Fund PZU „Złota Jesień” (18.86% of shares), Nationale-Nederlanden Open Pension Fund (18.46%), and Allianz Poland Open Pension Fund (18.04%).

The real estate industry in Warsaw has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. The demand for new residential properties, especially in urban areas, remains high, driven by factors such as population growth and increasing disposable income. The development of multi-family housing projects, like the one planned by Develia, caters to the growing need for affordable and modern housing solutions in the city.

Market forecasts suggest that the demand for housing in Warsaw will continue to rise in the coming years. The city’s thriving economy and attractive investment opportunities make it an attractive location for both local and international buyers. This presents an opportunity for developers like Develia to capitalize on the market demand and generate substantial returns on their investments.

However, the real estate industry in Warsaw also faces certain challenges. One major issue is the shortage of available land for development, especially in prime locations. This scarcity of land can lead to increased competition among developers and potentially drive up property prices.

Additionally, urban planning regulations and bureaucratic processes can sometimes pose obstacles to timely project completion. Developers need to navigate through the complex permitting and approval procedures, which can delay construction timelines and increase costs.

Nevertheless, with its reputation as a reputable developer and the strategic acquisition of these three properties, Develia Warszawa is well-positioned to capitalize on the potential of the Warsaw housing market. The company’s track record and strong financial backing from major shareholders further enhance its ability to successfully execute the planned multi-family housing project.

Suggested related link:

Develia Official Website