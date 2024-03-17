Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dramatyczny spadek sprzedaży mieszkań w Polsce spowodował załamanie rynku budowlanego

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sprzedaż mieszkań w Polsce w latach 2022-23 zanotowała znaczący spadek, co przyczyniło się do załamania całego sektora budowlanego. Dane wskazują, że sprzedaż mieszkań zwykłym obywatelom zmalała niemal o połowę w porównaniu do ostatnich 16 lat. Niezależnie od segmentu rynku, zarówno domki jednorodzinne, jak i mieszkania w blokach, odnotowały znaczne spadki sprzedaży.

Francuska Federacja Budowlana (FFB) określiła miniony rok jako prawdziwy kataklizm dla budownictwa mieszkaniowego w Polsce. Sprzedaż domków jednorodzinnych spadła o 39 proc. do zaledwie 58 500. Prezes FFB zaalarmował, że trudno jest przewidzieć, kiedy nastąpi poprawa. Wskazał również na brak planowania ze strony rządu, co przyczyniło się do recesji w sektorze budownictwa mieszkaniowego.

Jedynym oświeceniem jest segment prac remontowych, które nadal zapewniają aktywność na rynku. Utrzymanie się cen materiałów i energii oraz zmniejszenie opóźnień w płatnościach klientów stanowi niewielką ulgę w obecnej sytuacji.

Niestety, prognozy na najbliższą przyszłość nie są optymistyczne. Spadek liczby budów prowadzi do masowych zwolnień. Zgodnie z ankietą przeprowadzoną przez FFB wśród jej członków, do 2023 r. zlikwidowano już 16 proc. miejsc pracy, a w pierwszym półroczu 2024 roku prognozowane jest dalsze 14 proc. redukcji. Federacja przewiduje, że w sumie w 2024 roku brakuje aż 90 000 miejsc pracy, a w pierwszym półroczu 2025 roku liczba ta może wzrosnąć do 150 000.

Podsumowując, dramatyczny spadek sprzedaży mieszkań w Polsce miał ogromny wpływ na cały sektor budowlany. Przewiduje się, że konsekwencje tej sytuacji odczują przedsiębiorcy budowlani oraz pracownicy branży przez długi czas. Istotne jest podjęcie działań zaradczych, które odwrócą obecny trend i odbudują rynek budowlany w Polsce.

According to the article, the sale of apartments in Poland has experienced a significant decline in the years 2022-2023, resulting in a collapse of the entire construction sector. Data indicates that the sale of apartments to ordinary citizens has decreased by almost half compared to the past 16 years. Both single-family houses and apartments in buildings have recorded significant decreases in sales across all market segments.

The French Building Federation (FFB) has described the past year as a true catastrophe for residential construction in Poland. The sale of single-family houses decreased by 39% to just 58,500 units. The president of FFB has expressed concerns about the unpredictability of when improvement will occur. He also pointed out the lack of planning on the part of the government, which contributed to the recession in the residential construction sector.

The only silver lining is the segment of renovation works, which still provides some activity in the market. The stabilization of material and energy prices, as well as the reduction of customer payment delays, offer some relief in the current situation.

Unfortunately, the forecasts for the near future are not optimistic. The decrease in the number of constructions is leading to mass layoffs. According to a survey conducted by FFB among its members, 16% of jobs have already been eliminated by 2023, and a further 14% reduction is projected for the first half of 2024. The federation predicts a total of 90,000 job losses in 2024, and this number could increase to 150,000 in the first half of 2025.

In summary, the dramatic decline in the sale of apartments in Poland has had a tremendous impact on the entire construction sector. It is expected that construction entrepreneurs and industry workers will feel the consequences of this situation for a long time. It is crucial to take remedial actions that will reverse the current trend and rebuild the construction market in Poland.

