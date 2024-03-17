Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Garaż z Warszawy wyceniany na 18 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Warszawa, stolica Polski, zawsze kojarzona była z dynamicznym rozwojem i prestiżowymi lokalizacjami. Jednak ostatnia oferta, która pojawiła się na rynku nieruchomości, wprawiła w zdumienie nawet najbardziej doświadczonych specjalistów z branży.

Garaże samochodowe, które zazwyczaj są uważane za obszar o mniejszym prestiżu, również zaskakują swoimi cenami. Kilka dni temu w Warszawie wystawiono na sprzedaż garaż w ścisłym centrum miasta, wyceniany na ponad 18 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

To ogromna kwota, która równa się cenie skromnego mieszkania w małym miasteczku. Przecież garaże nie przynoszą takiego samego zwrotu z inwestycji jak apartamenty czy domy. Jednakże, według obecnego raportu rynkowego, ceny garaży w Polsce, nie tylko w Warszawie, są coraz wyższe.

Niektórzy inwestorzy zaniepokojeni tym nowym trendem z rynku nieruchomości. W większych miastach, takich jak Kraków czy Wrocław, ceny mieszkań i domów rosną w zawrotnym tempie. Jednak teraz również mniejsze ośrodki, które do tej pory uważane były za mniej ekskluzywne, doświadczają podobnego wzrostu cen.

Według danych przedpandemicznych, ceny garaży w tych regionach wynosiły od 20 do 35 tysięcy złotych. Teraz jednak, te same garaże są wyceniane na kilkadziesiąt lub nawet ponad 100 tysięcy złotych.

Jedno jest pewne – rynek nieruchomości w Polsce ewoluuje i stawia coraz to nowe wyzwania dla inwestorów. Ryzyko inwestycji w nieruchomości, które jeszcze niedawno wydawało się niewielkie, zaczyna rosnąć. Dlatego przed zakupem garażu lub innej nieruchomości, warto dokładnie zastanowić się nad potencjalnymi zyskami i stratami.

The real estate market in Poland, especially in Warsaw, has always been associated with dynamic growth and prestigious locations. However, the recent offering that appeared on the market has surprised even the most experienced industry specialists.

Even car garages, which are usually considered to have lower prestige, are surprising with their prices. Just a few days ago, a garage in the strict city center of Warsaw was put up for sale, priced at over 18 thousand Polish zlotys per square meter.

This is a tremendous amount that equals the price of a modest apartment in a small town. After all, garages do not yield the same return on investment as apartments or houses. However, according to the current market report, garage prices in Poland, not just in Warsaw, are increasing.

Some investors are concerned about this new trend in the real estate market. In larger cities such as Krakow or Wroclaw, housing prices have been skyrocketing. Now, even smaller towns, which were previously considered less exclusive, are experiencing a similar increase in prices.

According to pre-pandemic data, garage prices in these regions ranged from 20 to 35 thousand Polish zlotys. However, now the same garages are being valued at several tens or even over 100 thousand Polish zlotys.

One thing is certain – the real estate market in Poland is evolving and posing new challenges for investors. The risk of investing in real estate, which until recently seemed small, is beginning to grow. Therefore, before purchasing a garage or any other property, it is worth carefully considering the potential profits and losses.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the official website of the National Association of Real Estate Agents in Poland at mediacja.org.pl or the website of the Polish Association of Real Estate Managers at srnm.org.pl. These websites provide valuable insights and market forecasts for the industry.