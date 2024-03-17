Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kosztowne działki na warszawskim Gocławku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 17 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Cena wywoławcza jednej z działek na Gocławku w Warszawie, na której planowana jest budowa ośmiokondygnacyjnego bloku, została ujawniona. Miejskie Biuro Mienia Skarbu Państwa wystawiło tę nieruchomość o powierzchni około 2,7 tys. m kw na przetarg, a cena wywoławcza wynosi aż 11 mln zł.

Działka znajduje się w okolicy skrzyżowania ulicy Marii Rodziewiczówny i ulicy Dęblińskiej, na terenie przylegającym do półdzikiego zielonego skweru. Obecnie część tego terenu jest używana jako nieoficjalne miejsce parkingowe dla samochodów. Zgodnie z planem, trasa Olszynki Grochowskiej ma przejąć część tego skweru, wchłaniając ulicę Rodziewiczówny. Jednak około 2,7 tys. m kwierzchni jest przewidziane pod budowę.

Miejskie Biuro Mienia Skarbu Państwa postanowiło wystawić tę działkę na przetarg w ramach inwestycji w miasto. Planowana jest tam budowa ośmiokondygnacyjnego bloku, który będzie nowym dodatkiem do urbanistycznego krajobrazu Gocławka.

Wartość wywoławcza działki, wynosząca 11 mln zł, odzwierciedla atrakcyjność lokalizacji oraz potencjał rozwojowy Gocławka. Warszawa cieszy się dużym zainteresowaniem inwestorów, zarówno krajowych, jak i zagranicznych, którzy pragną zainwestować w rozwijające się obszary miasta.

Budowa ośmiokondygnacyjnego bloku na tym obszarze może przyczynić się do dalszego rozwoju infrastruktury miejskiej i zapewnić nową przestrzeń mieszkalną dla mieszkańców Gocławka.

