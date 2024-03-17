Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości w Polsce: Inwestowanie w małe mieszkania to obecnie najlepsza opcja

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Najnowszy kwartalny raport NBP wykazał, że ceny mieszkań w Polsce rosną, a inwestowanie w nieruchomości staje się coraz bardziej popularne. Jednakże, mimo ogólnego wzrostu cen, to małe mieszkania rosną najszybciej.

Według raportu, cena ofertowa za metr kwadratowy mieszkania w Warszawie wzrosła z 14,880 zł na początku roku do 15,561 zł w ciągu jednego kwartału. W Zielonej Górze z kolei, ceny skoczyły z 7,602 zł do 7,853 zł w tym samym okresie.

Zaskakujące jest, że najważniejsze podwyżki cen dotyczą największych mieszkań, o powierzchni powyżej 90 m2. Cena za m2 tego typu mieszkań jest już prawie taka sama jak małych kawalerek o powierzchni około 30 m2.

Raport pokazuje również, że zainteresowanie dużymi mieszkaniami wzrosło od czasu pandemii. Chociaż popyt na nie jest nadal duży, ceny są około 20% wyższe niż mieszkań o średniej wielkości.

Jednak, jeśli chodzi o inwestycję w nieruchomości, warto zwrócić uwagę, że mieszkania o średniej wielkości mają najkorzystniejszą stopę zwrotu. Wynika to z wysokości wynegocjowanego czynszu.

Należy zauważyć, że w najbliższym czasie ceny nieruchomości mogą wzrosnąć jeszcze bardziej. Krajowy Plan Odbudowy ma przyspieszyć inwestycje publiczne, przez co może zabraknąć pracowników i wzrosnąć koszty materiałów budowlanych oraz robocizny. Rzeka euro, która ma płynąć do kraju, przyczyni się do wzrostu cen mieszkań. Dlatego inwestorzy powinni skupić się na małych mieszkaniach, które obecnie rosną najszybciej i oferują największy potencjał inwestycyjny.

The latest quarterly report from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) has revealed that property prices in Poland are on the rise, making real estate investment increasingly popular. However, despite the overall increase in prices, it is small apartments that are experiencing the fastest growth.

According to the report, the asking price per square meter of an apartment in Warsaw has increased from 14,880 zł at the beginning of the year to 15,561 zł in just one quarter. In Zielona Góra, prices have jumped from 7,602 zł to 7,853 zł in the same period.

Surprisingly, the most significant price hikes are seen in the larger apartments, with an area of over 90 m2. The price per square meter for these types of apartments is now nearly the same as that of small studio apartments with an area of around 30 m2.

The report also shows that interest in larger apartments has increased since the pandemic. Although demand for them remains high, prices are approximately 20% higher than those of medium-sized apartments.

However, when it comes to real estate investment, it is worth noting that medium-sized apartments offer the most favorable return on investment. This is due to the higher negotiated rent.

It should be noted that property prices may further increase in the near future. The National Reconstruction Plan aims to accelerate public investments, which could lead to labor shortages and increased costs of construction materials and labor. The influx of euro funds into the country is also expected to contribute to the rise in housing prices. Therefore, investors should focus on small apartments, which are currently experiencing the fastest growth and offer the greatest investment potential.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the National Bank of Poland website.