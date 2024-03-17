Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spore kłopoty dla firmy zajmującej się przerabianiem domów na mikrokawalerki w Krakowie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 17 marca, 2024

Firma sprzedająca mikrokawalerki w Krakowie znalazła się w poważnych kłopotach prawnych. Okazało się, że przerabiali domy jednorodzinne na mieszkania, co jest niezgodne z prawem. Sytuację ujawnił program „Państwo w Państwie” telewizji Polsat News, który przedstawił historię jednego klienta, pana Macieja, który nabył mieszkanie w takich okolicznościach.

Pan Maciej zapłacił 199 tys. zł za mieszkanie o powierzchni 21,8 m2. W umowie rezerwacji wpłacił także zadatek w wysokości 19,9 tys. zł. Nieuczciwy sprzedawca zapewniał, że nieruchomość nie jest obciążona żadnymi sądowymi lub administracyjnymi postępowaniami. Niestety, okazało się, że to nieprawda. Okolicznością jeszcze bardziej niepokojącą było to, że mieszkanie nie było zwolnione z zobowiązań hipotecznych. Pan Maciej poczuł się oszukany i jak „frajer”.

Polsat News również ujawnił, że firma przerabiała wiele innych domów jednorodzinnych na mikrokawalerki, ale nie miała na to żadnego pozwolenia ani ze strony inspektoratu, ani Wydziału Architektury i Urbanistyki Urzędu Miasta Krakowa. Obecnie prowadzonych jest 14 postępowań wobec nieruchomości tej spółki.

Sprawa ta wywołała wiele kontrowersji i podnosi pytanie o uczciwość i legalność takich praktyk w branży mieszkaniowej. Nabywanie nieruchomości jest inwestycją na całe życie, dlatego ważne jest, aby być ostrożnym i sprawdzić wszystkie dokumenty i zezwolenia przed dokonaniem zakupu.

The micro-apartment selling company in Krakow has found itself in serious legal trouble. It was discovered that they were converting single-family homes into apartments, which is against the law. This situation was revealed by the program „Państwo w Państwie” on Polsat News, which presented the story of one customer, Mr. Maciej, who purchased an apartment under such circumstances.

Mr. Maciej paid 199,000 PLN for a 21.8 m2 apartment. He also paid a reservation deposit of 19,900 PLN. The dishonest seller assured him that the property was not burdened by any legal or administrative proceedings. Unfortunately, it turned out to be untrue. Even more troubling was the fact that the apartment was not exempt from mortgage obligations. Mr. Maciej felt cheated and like a „sucker”.

Polsat News also revealed that the company had converted many other single-family homes into micro-apartments without any permits from the inspectorate or the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the City of Krakow. Currently, 14 proceedings are being conducted against the properties of this company.

This case has sparked a lot of controversy and raises questions about the honesty and legality of such practices in the real estate industry. Acquiring property is a lifelong investment, so it is important to be cautious and verify all documents and permits before making a purchase.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for micro-apartments in urban areas. These small living spaces cater to individuals or couples who prioritize convenience and affordability. However, the legality and adherence to building regulations in the conversion of properties into micro-apartments are crucial factors that cannot be overlooked.

The repercussions of illegal conversions can have serious consequences for both buyers and sellers. Buyers may find themselves facing legal issues and financial burdens if the property is not properly converted and approved for residential use. On the other hand, sellers who engage in illegal conversions may face fines, penalties, and damage to their reputation.

It is important for both buyers and sellers to thoroughly research the legal requirements and regulations surrounding property conversions in their respective areas. Local authorities’ websites, such as those of the City Council or the Department of Housing, can provide valuable information on permits, inspections, and any legal restrictions.

Additionally, potential buyers should consider working with qualified real estate agents or lawyers who specialize in property transactions. These professionals can help ensure that all necessary checks and verifications are conducted before any purchase is made.

Ensuring transparency and compliance with regulations is crucial for the overall integrity of the real estate industry. It is in the best interest of both buyers and sellers to prioritize legality and honesty in all property transactions.