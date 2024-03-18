Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wyburzenia bloków na Wilanowie Wysokim – nowe spojrzenie na sprawę

Chociaż to nie przypomina żartu, okazuje się, że część osiedla na Wilanowie Wysokim ma zostać wyburzona. Według Grupy PHN (Polski Holding Nieruchomości), która jest państwowym deweloperem, planowane jest zburzenie 23 bloków mieszkalnych znajdujących się na ulicach Lentza, Królowej Marysieńki, Marconich i alei Wilanowskiej. Ta decyzja wzbudziła oburzenie i kontrowersje wśród mieszkańców, którzy od wielu lat cieszą się spokojem i dostępem do licznych udogodnień.

Marta Marczak, kandydatka Lewicy do rady miasta w Warszawie, wyraziła swoje zaniepokojenie tym wydarzeniem. Podkreśliła, że osiedle ma dogodne połączenia komunikacyjne, znajdują się tam szkoły, przedszkola, przychodnia i plac zabaw, a przede wszystkim dużo terenów zielonych. Dlatego też pomysł PHN na wyburzenie bloków i zastąpienie ich większymi budynkami wzbudza obawę, że zostaną utracone te wszystkie korzyści, które doceniają mieszkańcy.

Warto podkreślić, że Grupa PHN zapewniła, iż nie ma planów oddania czy sprzedaży nieruchomości innym deweloperom. Planowane inwestycje obejmują wyburzenie starych i zdegradowanych budynków oraz budowę 16 nowych budynków mieszkalnych, mieszczących od 600 do 800 mieszkań o średnim standardzie. W ramach tego projektu przewidziano również tereny wypoczynku oraz rekreacji lub sportu o dużym stopniu dostępności dla wszystkich mieszkańców. Dodatkowo, planowane jest także wybudowanie przedszkola dla 120 dzieci wraz z placem zabaw.

Mimo tych zapewnień, wśród mieszkańców wciąż panuje niepokój. Obawa o utratę zieleni oraz drzew i krzewów, które miałyby zostać usunięte w związku z przeprowadzką jest powszechna. Czekamy na dalsze uzgodnienia i analizy w sprawie tej potencjalnej inwestycji, aby dowiedzieć się, jakie będą dalsze kroki i czy ostatecznie dojdzie do wyburzeń na Wilanowie Wysokim.

The article discusses the controversial decision by the PHN Group (Polski Holding Nieruchomości) to demolish 23 residential buildings in the Wilanów Wysoki neighborhood. This plan has caused outrage and controversy among the residents who have enjoyed the peace and access to various amenities for many years. Marta Marczak, a candidate for the Left party in the Warsaw City Council, expressed her concern about this event, emphasizing the convenient transportation connections, schools, clinics, and green spaces in the neighborhood.

It is worth noting that the PHN Group has assured that there are no plans to transfer or sell the properties to other developers. The planned investments include demolishing old and degraded buildings and constructing 16 new residential buildings with an average of 600 to 800 apartments. The project also includes recreational areas accessible to all residents and the construction of a kindergarten for 120 children along with a playground.

Despite these assurances, there is still unease among the residents. The fear of losing green areas, trees, and shrubs due to the relocation is widespread. Further negotiations and analysis are awaited to determine the next steps and whether demolitions will ultimately take place in Wilanów Wysoki.

In terms of the industry, the real estate development sector in Poland has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. The demand for residential properties, especially in desirable locations like Wilanów Wysoki, has been high. Developers often seek opportunities to maximize the potential of land by replacing older buildings with newer, larger ones to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Market forecasts indicate that the demand for residential properties in Warsaw and its surrounding areas will continue to rise, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. However, these forecasts also highlight the importance of balancing development with preserving green areas and providing accessible amenities for residents.

Issues related to the real estate industry include concerns about the loss of green spaces and potential environmental impacts of construction projects. Developers and local authorities need to carefully evaluate and mitigate these concerns to maintain the quality of life for residents and ensure sustainable development.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland and trends in the industry, you can visit Polska Izba Nieruchomości or Deweloperzy.biz.pl. These websites provide valuable insights into the industry, market forecasts, and relevant news and articles.