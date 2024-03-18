Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Amerykanie borykają się z coraz trudniejszymi warunkami zakupu mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według danych firmy analitycznej Zillow, posiadanie przeciętnego domu w Stanach Zjednoczonych w 2024 roku wymaga rocznego dochodu gospodarstwa domowego w wysokości 106 tys. USD. To o blisko 80% wzrost w porównaniu do 2019 roku, gdy wynosiło to około 59 tys. USD. W tym samym okresie przeciętna płaca wzrosła o 23%. Dane te pokazują, że zakup domu staje się coraz mniej opłacalny dla przeciętnych Amerykanów.

Mediana dochodu gospodarstwa domowego w USA w ciągu 4 lat wzrosła o zaledwie 12%, podczas gdy koszty posiadania domu wzrosły o 80%. Obecnie mediana dochodu gospodarstwa domowego jest o 9% poniżej dochodu potrzebnego do zakupu domu. Taka sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości jest najgorsza od ponad 40 lat.

Trudności z zakupem mieszkania w USA pokazuje również wskaźnik przystępności cenowej opracowywany przez NAR. Indeks przystępności mieszkaniowej mierzy, czy rodzina zarabia wystarczająco dużo, aby zakwalifikować się do kredytu hipotecznego na typowy dom. Obecnie wartość tego wskaźnika jest najniższa od ponad 40 lat.

Jednak pocieszeniem dla Amerykanów jest niższe oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych. Oprocentowanie spadło poniżej 7%, podczas gdy jeszcze kilka miesięcy temu było nawet 8%. Mimo to, nadal jest ono ponad dwukrotnie wyższe niż w 2021 roku.

Wniosek? Warunki zakupu mieszkania w Stanach Zjednoczonych stają się coraz trudniejsze dla przeciętnych Amerykanów, ze względu na rosnące koszty posiadania domu i relatywnie niski wzrost dochodów. Oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych, choć obecnie niższe, nadal jest wysokie w porównaniu do poprzednich lat.

The article discusses the increasing difficulties of purchasing a home in the United States. According to data from Zillow, the average household income needed to own a median-priced home in the US in 2024 is $106,000. This represents a nearly 80% increase compared to 2019 when it was around $59,000. In the same period, the average wage only increased by 23%. These figures indicate that buying a home is becoming less affordable for the average American.

The median household income in the US has only increased by 12% in the past four years, while the costs of homeownership have risen by 80%. Currently, the median household income falls 9% below the income needed to purchase a home. This situation in the real estate market is the worst it has been in over 40 years.

Another indicator of the difficulties of buying a home in the US is the housing affordability index developed by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This index measures whether a family earns enough to qualify for a mortgage on a typical home. Currently, the value of this index is the lowest it has been in over 40 years, further emphasizing the challenges faced by potential homebuyers.

However, there is some consolation for Americans in the form of lower mortgage interest rates. Interest rates have dropped below 7%, compared to several months ago when they were as high as 8%. Nevertheless, they are still more than twice as high as they were in 2021.

In conclusion, the conditions for purchasing a home in the United States are becoming increasingly challenging for the average American due to rising homeownership costs and relatively low income growth. While mortgage interest rates are currently lower, they are still high compared to previous years.

For more information on the real estate industry in the US and market forecasts, you can visit the National Association of Realtors website.