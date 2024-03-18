Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Łódź – Miasto, które przyciąga inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ubiegłym roku Łódź zaskoczyła deweloperów swoim dynamicznym wzrostem inwestycyjnym – mówi Marek Wielgo, ekspert portalu RynekPierwotny.pl. Rekordowa liczba nowych projektów reprezentowała odwagę i determinację inwestorów. Niemniej jednak, wśród pozytywnych danych pojawiają się pewne niepokoje.

Według dostępnych danych, Łódź była jedyną metropolią, w której oferta mieszkań wzrosła. W pozostałych miastach, odnotowano dramatyczne zmniejszenie podaży. Warto podkreślić, że pod względem wielkości oferty deweloperskiej Łódź ustępuje jedynie Warszawie.

Pierwsze dwa miesiące 2024 roku przyniosły wzrost liczby mieszkań wprowadzanych na rynek przez deweloperów w siedmiu największych miastach Polski. Choć dane wydają się obiecujące, eksperci z portalu RynekPierwotny.pl zwracają uwagę na coraz większe wyzwanie: znalezienie mieszkania o cenie niższej niż 10 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Nie jest tajemnicą, że Łódź jest jednym z najbardziej perspektywicznych miast dla inwestorów w nieruchomości. Dynamiczny rozwój infrastruktury, atrakcyjne lokalizacje i rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania sprawiają, że rynek w tym regionie jest atrakcyjny dla przedsiębiorców.

Podsumowując, Łódź jest miastem, które przyciąga deweloperów swoim rozmachem i potencjałem rozwoju. Niemniej jednak, wyzwaniami na ścieżce inwestycji są rosnące ceny nieruchomości oraz konkurencja na rynku. Inwestorzy muszą być coraz bardziej pomysłowi i elastyczni, aby sprostać oczekiwaniom potencjalnych nabywców.

The real estate industry in Łódź, Poland has experienced dynamic growth in recent years. According to Marek Wielgo, an expert from the portal RynekPierwotny.pl, developers have been surprised by the city’s investment potential. The record number of new projects reflects the boldness and determination of investors. However, amidst the positive data, there are also some concerns.

Data shows that Łódź was the only metropolis in which the housing supply increased, while other cities experienced a dramatic decrease. It is worth noting that Łódź is second only to Warsaw in terms of the size of the developer’s offer.

The first two months of 2024 saw an increase in the number of apartments introduced to the market by developers in the seven largest cities in Poland. While the data seems promising, experts from RynekPierwotny.pl draw attention to an increasing challenge: finding an apartment priced below 10,000 złotych per square meter.

It is no secret that Łódź is one of the most promising cities for real estate investors. The dynamic development of infrastructure, attractive locations, and growing demand for housing make the market in this region attractive for entrepreneurs.

In conclusion, Łódź is a city that attracts developers with its grandeur and development potential. However, the challenges on the investment path include rising property prices and competition in the market. Investors must become increasingly creative and flexible in order to meet the expectations of potential buyers.