Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości za kilka tysięcy złotych? To nadal możliwe!

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości rosną bez wątpienia, jednak istnieje wciąż możliwość znalezienia wyjątkowo tanich mieszkań. Wiele gmin w Polsce wystawia rocznie setki lokali, które można nabyć po stawce poniżej 3 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Choć średnie ceny mieszkań w większych miastach takich jak Warszawa, Gdańsk, Kraków czy Wrocław przekraczają dzisiaj nawet 15-17 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy, to jednak istnieją lokalne oazy, gdzie ceny są znacznie niższe. Szczególnie w mniejszych miastach, takich jak Lublin, Łódź czy Rzeszów, można znaleźć oferty oscylujące w granicach 10 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Gazeta Wyborcza zauważa, że nadal w Polsce istnieją okazje do kupienia tanich mieszkań. Chodzi tutaj o tzw. mieszkania przetargowe i bezprzetargowe. Pierwsze z nich znajdują się w zasobach gmin lub spółdzielni mieszkaniowych i trafiają na rynek, gdy po wygaśnięciu lokatorskiego prawa żaden krewny nie przejmuje mieszkania. Mieszkania bezprzetargowe są z kolei zazwyczaj kupowane przez dotychczasowych najemców, którzy posiadają umowy najmu na czas nieokreślony.

W obu przypadkach ceny mieszkań są znacznie niższe od rynkowych. Statystyki Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego z 2022 roku wskazują, że średnia cena metra kwadratowego na wolnym rynku wynosiła wówczas 7,2 tysiąca złotych. Przy tym ceny mieszkań przetargowych wynosiły około 2,9 tysiąca złotych za metr, a bezprzetargowych jedynie 2,2 tysiące złotych.

Liczba transakcji dotyczących nabywania tanich mieszkań wciąż nie jest zaniedbywalna. W 2022 roku powiaty sprzedały ponad 100 mieszkań każdy. Rekordzistą jest powiat dzierżoniowski, w którym doszło do aż 272 takich transakcji.

Choć większość ekspertów przewiduje stabilizację cen nieruchomości na obecnym poziomie, to jednak istnieje szereg czynników, takich jak programy rządowe czy zmienne stopy procentowe, które mogą wpłynąć na zmiany na rynku. Jedno jest pewne – możliwość zakupu taniego mieszkania nadal istnieje, trzeba tylko wiedzieć, gdzie szukać!

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing overall price increases, but there are still opportunities to find exceptionally cheap properties. Many municipalities in Poland offer hundreds of properties for sale each year at prices below 3,000 złotych per square meter.

While average apartment prices in major cities such as Warsaw, Gdańsk, Kraków, and Wrocław now exceed 15,000-17,000 złotych per square meter, there are local havens where prices are much lower. Especially in smaller cities like Lublin, Łódź, and Rzeszów, offers can be found within the range of 10,000 złotych per square meter.

According to Gazeta Wyborcza, opportunities to purchase cheap apartments still exist in Poland. This refers to both auctioned and non-auctioned apartments. The former are properties owned by municipalities or housing cooperatives that become available on the market when no relative takes over the apartment after the expiration of a tenant’s right. Non-auctioned apartments are usually bought by current tenants who have indefinite-term lease agreements.

In both cases, apartment prices are significantly lower than market prices. Statistics from the Central Statistical Office from 2022 indicate that the average price per square meter on the open market was 7,200 złotych at that time. Meanwhile, auctioned apartments were priced at around 2,900 złotych per square meter, and non-auctioned ones were as low as 2,200 złotych.

The number of transactions involving the purchase of cheap apartments is still significant. In 2022, each county sold over 100 apartments. The record holder is the Dzierżoniów County, where there were as many as 272 such transactions.

While most experts predict stabilization of real estate prices at the current level, there are several factors, such as government programs or fluctuating interest rates, that can influence market changes. One thing is certain – the opportunity to purchase a cheap apartment still exists; you just need to know where to look!