Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne mieszkanie z ogródkami na sprzedaż w Ostrołęce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowoczesne, 3-pokojowe mieszkanie na parterze o powierzchni 56,2 m2 z dwoma ogródkami na Osiedlu Villa Piano w Ostrołęce jest obecnie dostępne na sprzedaż. Mieszkanie oferuje przestronny salon z aneksem kuchennym, sypialnię, pokój, przedpokój oraz garderobę/pomieszczenie gospodarcze. Jest to doskonała propozycja dla tych, którzy cenią sobie niezależność i bliskość natury.

Mieszkanie zostało kompleksowo wykończone, z uwzględnieniem wysokiej jakości materiałów i nowoczesnych rozwiązań. W całym mieszkaniu zainstalowane jest ogrzewanie podłogowe, a podłogi wyłożone zostały wodoodpornymi panelami winylowymi. Wnętrze wyróżnia się również pięknie wykonanymi drzwiami wewnętrznymi oraz meblami stolarskimi, które zostały zaprojektowane na wymiar.

Łazienka to miejsce relaksu i komfortu. Wyposażona została w nowoczesne urządzenia, takie jak toaleta Geberit z deską wolnoopadającą, wanna z baterią prysznicową, umywalka z baterią i szafką oraz podświetlane lustro.

Kuchnia to prawdziwy raj dla miłośników gotowania. Meble kuchenne zostały zaprojektowane i wykonane na wymiar przez stolarza, a wyposażenie obejmuje nowe sprzęty AGD, takie jak lodówka, płyta indukcyjna, okap, piekarnik i zmywarka.

Mieszkanie posiada również przestronną garderobę/pomieszczenie gospodarcze, które umożliwia przechowywanie różnych przedmiotów. Istnieje także możliwość dokupienia garażu oraz dodatkowego pomieszczenia gospodarczego.

Około 21,5 m2 ogródka oraz 7,66 m2 tarasu to idealne miejsce do relaksu na świeżym powietrzu. Oba ogródki zapewniają prywatność i możliwość uprawiania swoich ulubionych roślin.

Mieszkanie jest gotowe do zamieszkania, co oznacza, że nowi właściciele mogą od razu cieszyć się komfortem i elegancją wnętrza. Jeśli szukasz nie tylko doskonałej lokalizacji, ale również gotowego do zamieszkania mieszkania, skontaktuj się z nami, aby umówić się na prezentację.

Cena tego nowoczesnego mieszkania z ogródkami wynosi 615,000 złotych. Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej okazji i skontaktuj się z nami już dziś, aby dowiedzieć się więcej!

In addition to the details mentioned in the article, it is important to discuss the industry and market forecasts related to the real estate sector in Ostrołęka, as well as highlight some key issues.

The real estate industry in Ostrołęka is experiencing steady growth due to its convenient location and favorable economic conditions. With its proximity to Warsaw and good transport infrastructure, Ostrołęka has become an attractive destination for both residents and investors.

Market forecasts indicate that the demand for modern and well-designed apartments, such as the one described in the article, will continue to increase in Ostrołęka. The trend of urbanization and the desire for a higher standard of living are driving the demand for apartments with amenities and access to green spaces.

One of the key issues in the real estate industry is the availability of land for new developments. As the demand for housing continues to rise, developers face challenges in finding suitable plots of land for construction. This can lead to increased competition and potentially drive up property prices.

Another issue is the affordability of housing. While the price of the mentioned apartment is relatively affordable, there is still a need for more affordable housing options, especially for first-time buyers and young families. The local government and developers are working towards addressing this issue by implementing various initiatives and programs.

For more information about the real estate market in Ostrołęka, you can visit official website of Ostrołęka municipality. This website provides relevant information about the city’s development plans, investment opportunities, and projects that are currently underway.

Overall, the real estate industry in Ostrołęka is thriving, and the market forecasts indicate that there will continue to be a demand for modern, well-designed apartments like the one mentioned in the article. With its convenient location and growing economy, Ostrołęka presents a promising investment opportunity for both buyers and investors.