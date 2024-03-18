Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy blok mieszkalny w Oleśnie: Inwestycja o wysokim standardzie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Inwestycja w nowy blok mieszkalny w Oleśnie jest już w pełnym toku. Budynek, który powstaje na skrzyżowaniu ulic Małe Przedmieście i Słowackiego, będzie miał trzy kondygnacje i zapewni miejsce dla 15 nowych mieszkań. Głównym celem tego przedsięwzięcia jest dostarczenie wysokiej jakości mieszkań dla osób i rodzin, które nie mają możliwości zakupu własnego lokum.

W przeciwieństwie do typowych mieszkań socjalnych, blok w Oleśnie będzie oferował wysoki standard, przystępne czynsze i perspektywę stopniowego dojścia do pełnej własności mieszkania. Każde piętro będzie mieć po 5 mieszkań, o powierzchniach od 40 do 80 metrów kwadratowych. Jedno z mieszkań zostanie przeznaczone dla seniorów, a przydzielanie pozostałych mieszkań będzie odbywać się przez odpowiednią komisję.

Realizacja projektu jest możliwa dzięki wsparciu finansowemu Rządowego Programu Rozwoju Mieszkalnictwa, który wniósł większość potrzebnych funduszy. Budowa bloku została powierzona firmie BIL z Opola, która ma bogate doświadczenie w tego typu inwestycjach.

Blok SIM w Oleśnie jest kolejnym przykładem działalności Społecznej Inicjatywy Mieszkaniowej (SIM), która ma na celu budowanie mieszkań, które będą wynajmowane przez ich przyszłych mieszkańców. To rozwiązanie adresowane jest do osób i rodzin, które nie posiadają własnego mieszkania, ale dysponują dochodami wystarczającymi na opłacenie regularnego czynszu, ale zbyt niskimi, by zdobyć kredyt hipoteczny.

Jednym z ważnych aspektów realizowanego projektu jest fakt, że budowane mieszkania nie będą w stanie deweloperskim, a jedynie z tzw. białym montażem. Oznacza to, że mieszkania zostaną wyposażone w urządzenia sanitarnie, a także zostaną zakończone prace wykończeniowe.

Budowa bloku w Oleśnie jest istotnym krokiem w zapewnieniu nowych, komfortowych lokali mieszkalnych dla mieszkańców miasta. Inwestycja ta będzie miała pozytywny wpływ na rozwój społeczności lokalnej, a także przyczyni się do poprawy warunków życia mieszkańców nieposiadających własnego mieszkania.

The investment in a new residential block in Oleśno is already underway. The building, located at the intersection of Małe Przedmieście and Słowackiego streets, will have three floors and provide space for 15 new apartments. The main goal of this project is to provide high-quality housing for individuals and families who cannot afford to buy their own homes.

Unlike typical social housing, the block in Oleśno will offer a high standard of living, affordable rents, and the prospect of gradually achieving full ownership of the apartment. Each floor will have 5 apartments, ranging in size from 40 to 80 square meters. One of the apartments will be designated for seniors, and the allocation of the remaining apartments will be done through an appropriate commission.

The implementation of the project is made possible by the financial support of the Government Housing Development Program, which provided the majority of the necessary funds. The construction of the block has been entrusted to the company BIL from Opole, which has extensive experience in this type of investment.

The SIM block in Oleśno is another example of the activities of the Social Housing Initiative (SIM), which aims to build apartments that will be rented by their future residents. This solution is aimed at individuals and families who do not own their own homes but have incomes sufficient to pay regular rent, yet too low to qualify for a mortgage.

One important aspect of the project is that the constructed apartments will not be in a turnkey condition but rather in a so-called „white fitting”. This means that the apartments will be equipped with sanitary facilities and finishing works will be completed.

The construction of the block in Oleśno is a significant step in providing new, comfortable residential units for the city’s residents. This investment will have a positive impact on the development of the local community and contribute to improving the living conditions of residents who do not own their own homes.

