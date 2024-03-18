Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polski Holding Nieruchomości planuje rewitalizację osiedla na Wilanowie Wysokim

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PHN) ogłosił swoje plany dotyczące przyszłości osiedla na Wilanowie Wysokim. Zamiast wyburzenia istniejących budynków, PHN planuje przeprowadzić rewitalizację tego obszaru, tworząc nowoczesne, wielofunkcyjne budynki mieszkalne. Decyzja ta wynika z potrzeby dostosowania się do rosnących oczekiwań i wymagań mieszkańców.

Zgodnie z projektem, PHN zainwestuje w nowatorskie rozwiązania architektoniczne i infrastrukturalne, które w pełni wykorzystają potencjał osiedla. Zamiast oddawania gruntów prywatnym deweloperom, PHN chce zbudować nowe budynki dopasowane do współczesnych standardów mieszkalnych. Działka o powierzchni 4,3 ha zostanie podzielona na cztery etapy, w których powstaną łącznie 16 budynków wielorodzinnych, oferujących w sumie od 600 do 800 mieszkań.

Jednocześnie, PHN planuje stworzyć ogólnodostępne tereny wypoczynku oraz rekreacji lub sportu, o powierzchni około 0,5 ha, które będą usytuowane w środku osiedla. Ponadto, przewiduje się również budowę przedszkola dla 120 dzieci wraz z placem zabaw. Wszystkie te zmiany mają na celu stworzenie przyjaznej i zielonej przestrzeni dla mieszkańców.

Marta Marczak, mieszkanka osiedla, która pierwotnie skrytykowała plany wyburzenia budynków, teraz wyraziła zadowolenie z decyzji o rewitalizacji. Mówi, że mieszkańcy chcą nowych możliwości mieszkaniowych, ale jednocześnie troszczą się o zachowanie zielonych terenów i ochronę środowiska. PHN, odpowiadając na te obawy, zapewnia, że tereny zielone będą większe niż dotychczas, a sama inwestycja będzie przeprowadzona z poszanowaniem dobrostanu i interesów mieszkańców.

Decyzja PHN spotkała się również z reakcją władz lokalnych. Artur Buczyński, zastępca burmistrza dzielnicy Wilanów, podkreśla, że każdy projekt jest warty analizy i ostateczne stanowisko zostanie podjęte po zapoznaniu się ze szczegółami planów. Kluczowe będzie zabezpieczenie dobrostanu mieszkańców i uniknięcie jakiegokolwiek zagrożenia dla otoczenia.

Rewitalizacja osiedla na Wilanowie Wysokim stanowi ważny krok w kierunku zrównoważonego rozwoju miasta. Przy zachowaniu istniejącej infrastruktury i wzbogaceniu jej o nowoczesne rozwiązania architektoniczne, osiedle zyska nowe życie i stanie się jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjne dla mieszkańców.

The PHN’s plans for the future of the Wilanów Wysokie housing estate involve revitalizing the area instead of demolishing existing buildings. This decision comes in response to the growing expectations and demands of the residents. PHN aims to invest in innovative architectural and infrastructural solutions that will fully utilize the potential of the estate. Instead of selling the land to private developers, PHN plans to construct new buildings that meet modern residential standards. The 4.3-hectare plot will be divided into four stages, with a total of 16 multifunctional residential buildings offering between 600 and 800 apartments.

In addition to building new housing, PHN also plans to create publicly accessible recreational and sports areas, totaling approximately 0.5 hectares, located within the estate. Furthermore, a kindergarten for 120 children along with a playground is also planned. All of these changes aim to create a friendly and green space for the residents.

Marta Marczak, a resident of the estate who initially criticized the plans for demolishing buildings, is now pleased with the decision to revitalize the area. She says that residents want new housing opportunities but also care about preserving green areas and environmental protection. In response to these concerns, PHN assures that the green areas will be larger than before, and the investment itself will be carried out with respect for the well-being and interests of the residents.

The decision by PHN has also garnered a reaction from local authorities. Artur Buczyński, the deputy mayor of the Wilanów district, emphasizes that every project is worth analyzing, and a final stance will be taken after familiarizing oneself with the detailed plans. The key will be ensuring the well-being of the residents and avoiding any threats to the environment.

The revitalization of the Wilanów Wysokie housing estate is an important step towards sustainable urban development. With the preservation of existing infrastructure and the enrichment of modern architectural solutions, the estate will gain new life and become even more attractive to residents.