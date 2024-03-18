Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wojsko sprzedaje nieruchomości – doskonała okazja, którą warto wykorzystać

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Mieszkanie lub dom w atrakcyjnej cenie? Tylko od Agencji Mienia Wojskowego!

Chcesz spełnić marzenie o posiadaniu własnego mieszkania lub domu? Teraz masz doskonałą okazję! Agencja Mienia Wojskowego wystawia na licytację zapomniane powojskowe tereny, działki, a także nieruchomości, w których możesz zamieszkać. Oferta jest niezwykle zróżnicowana, obejmującą propozycje zarówno w dużych miastach, jak i mniejszych powiatowych miasteczkach.

Zainteresowanie ofertą AMW jest ogromne, a to za sprawą atrakcyjnych lokalizacji oraz konkurencyjnych cen. Agencja Mienia Wojskowego sprzedaje nieruchomości na terenie całego kraju. Kupować można zarówno mieszkania i domy, jak również lokale użytkowe czy działki.

Podczas przetargów przeprowadzanych przez Agencję Mienia Wojskowego obowiązują konkretne przepisy regulujące sprzedaż nieruchomości. Proces ten jest uregulowany w szczególności przez ustawę o gospodarce nieruchomościami oraz różne rozporządzenia.

Agencja Mienia Wojskowego stosuje przetargi ustne nieograniczone jako podstawową formę prowadzenia licytacji. Ta forma przetargu pozwala na udział wielu zainteresowanym stronom i charakteryzuje się prostotą i przejrzystością procedury – licytacja jest prowadzona z zasadą „kto da więcej”.

Nie pozwól sobie umknąć tej wyjątkowej okazji! Kup mieszkanie lub dom od Agencji Mienia Wojskowego i spełnij swoje marzenia o własnym lokum. Przejrzyj dostępne oferty na stronie AMW i złap kapitalną okazję!

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a surge in interest due to the attractive prices and locations offered by the Agencja Mienia Wojskowego (AMW), or the Military Property Agency. AMW has a diverse range of properties available for sale, including apartments, houses, commercial spaces, and plots of land in both major cities and smaller towns.

The demand for AMW properties is extremely high, thanks to the agency’s competitive prices and desirable locations. Buyers have the opportunity to purchase forgotten post-military areas, plots, and properties where they can reside. AMW sells properties throughout the country, providing options for potential buyers regardless of their preferred region.

The sale of properties through AMW is regulated by specific laws and regulations governing real estate transactions, such as the Real Estate Economy Act and various ordinances. These regulations ensure a fair and transparent sale process.

AMW primarily conducts oral unlimited auctions as the main form of auctioning properties. This type of auction allows multiple interested parties to participate and follows the principle of „highest bidder wins.” The simplicity and transparency of this procedure make it accessible to a wide range of buyers.

If you are looking to fulfill your dream of owning your own home or property, do not miss this exceptional opportunity. Explore the available offers on the AMW website and seize the chance to buy a property from the Military Property Agency.