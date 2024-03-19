Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

19-latek użył wiatrówki i zaatakował kierowcę na Bemowie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

13 marca na warszawskim Bemowie doszło do niebezpiecznego incydentu, w którym 19-letni kierowca został zaatakowany przez innego mężczyznę, który użył wiatrówki. Sprawca oddał strzał w twarz poszkodowanego, po czym uciekł z miejsca zdarzenia.

Początkowo kierowca próbował wycofać samochód z uliczki osiedlowej, gdy nagle usłyszał głośne uderzenie. Gdy uchylił szybę, dostrzegł młodego mężczyznę, który stał z tyłu samochodu. Postanowił wysiąść z auta i przeprosić pieszego, ale rozmowa szybko przerodziła się w awanturę. 19-latek odmówił przyjęcia przeprosin i nagle wyjął przedmiot przypominający broń z kurtki, strzelając kierowcy w twarz. Następnie natychmiast uciekł z miejsca zdarzenia. Na szczęście na miejscu pojawiły się służby ratunkowe oraz policja.

Policja szybko podjęła działania w celu ustalenia tożsamości i miejsca pobytu sprawcy. Zatrzymanie nastąpiło na warszawskim Bródnie, gdzie funkcjonariusze zabezpieczyli używaną przez niego wiatrówkę. 19-latek został doprowadzony do prokuratury, gdzie usłyszał zarzuty dotyczące narażenia na niebezpieczeństwo utraty życia lub ciężkiego uszczerbku na zdrowiu oraz spowodowania obrażeń ciała trwających powyżej siedmiu dni. Za te przestępstwa grozi mu kara nawet pięciu lat pozbawienia wolności.

Incydent na Bemowie nie jest odosobnionym przypadkiem. W ostatnim czasie w Warszawie miały miejsce podobne zdarzenia, w których autobusy komunikacji miejskiej były ostrzeliwane z wiatrówki. W stosunku do tej sprawy dokonano również zatrzymań. Wszystkie te incydenty stanowią poważne zagrożenie dla bezpieczeństwa i muszą być surowo karane przez wymiar sprawiedliwości.

