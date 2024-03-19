Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Reżim w Turcji dokonuje konfiskaty domów dla ocalałych z trzęsienia ziemi

Turecki rząd poinformował właścicieli nieruchomości dotkniętych trzęsieniem ziemi, że ich domy zostaną skonfiskowane na rzecz państwa. Konfiskaty te mają na celu utworzenie rezerwowych obszarów budowlanych. Ogromne trzęsienie ziemi nawiedziło południowo-wschodnią część Turcji w lutym 2023 roku, pochłaniając ponad 53 tysiące ofiar. Wciąż wielu mieszkańców tego regionu nie ma stałego miejsca zamieszkania, a tymczasowo muszą korzystać z kontenerów i namiotów.

Rząd turcki nie potrzebuje zgody właścicieli nieruchomości, aby dokonać konfiskaty. Minister urbanizacji, Mehmet Ozhaseki, tłumaczył, że rząd potrzebuje szerokich uprawnień, aby przyspieszyć odbudowę zniszczonych obszarów. Według nowej poprawki do ustawy o przekształcaniu obszarów zagrożonych klęskami żywiołowymi, urzędnicy będą mogli wyznaczać prywatne nieruchomości jako rezerwowe obszary budowlane bez zgody właścicieli.

Władze tureckie przekazały, że osoby, których dotknęło trzęsienie ziemi, będą miały prawo do nieruchomości po opłaceniu kosztów budowy. Jednak nie podano żadnych szczegółów dotyczących tych kosztów. Prawnicy twierdzą, że ta ustawa narusza prawo własności i nie zapewnia wystarczającej ochrony dla właścicieli nieruchomości.

Niektórzy z poszkodowanych mieszkańców podjęli już próbę walki w sądzie przeciwko konfiskacie ich domów przez państwo. Mówią, że są w stanie sami odbudować swoje domy i nie potrzebują pomocy finansowej od rządu. Jednak liczba osób, które zostaną dotknięte tą konfiskatą, szacowana jest na prawie 50 tysięcy.

Konfiskata nieruchomości jest bolesnym krokiem podjętym przez tureckie władze w celu odbudowy zniszczonych obszarów po trzęsieniu ziemi. Jednak decyzja o konfiskacie bez zgody właścicieli budzi kontrowersje i jest kwestionowana przez prawników, zwłaszcza w kontekście ochrony praw własności. Wiele osób wciąż walczy o zachowanie swoich domów i poszukuje sprawiedliwości przed sądami.

The real estate industry in Turkey has been significantly affected by the recent earthquake that struck the southeastern region of the country in February 2023. With over 53,000 casualties, many residents have been left without permanent housing and are currently relying on temporary solutions such as containers and tents. In an effort to rebuild the devastated areas, the Turkish government has announced that it will confiscate properties affected by the earthquake to create reserve building zones.

The government does not require the consent of property owners to carry out these seizures. Mehmet Ozhaseki, the Minister of Urbanization, has explained that the government needs broad powers to expedite the reconstruction of the affected areas. Under a new amendment to the law on the transformation of disaster-prone areas, officials will be able to designate private properties as reserve building zones without the owners’ permission.

Authorities in Turkey have stated that individuals affected by the earthquake will have the right to the confiscated properties after paying for the construction costs. However, no details have been provided regarding these costs. Lawyers argue that this law violates property rights and does not provide sufficient protection for property owners.

Some affected residents have already taken legal action against the state’s confiscation of their homes. They argue that they are capable of rebuilding their own houses and do not need financial assistance from the government. However, the estimated number of people impacted by these seizures is nearly 50,000.

The confiscation of properties is a painful step taken by the Turkish authorities in the process of rebuilding the earthquake-stricken areas. However, the decision to confiscate properties without the owners’ consent has sparked controversy and is being questioned by lawyers, especially in the context of property rights protection. Many individuals are still fighting to preserve their homes and seek justice through the legal system.

