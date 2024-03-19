Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

„Mieszkanie na start” – Rewolucyjny program rządowy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd Polski ogłosił nowy program mieszkalny, znanego jako „Mieszkanie na start”, który ma na celu pomóc młodym ludziom w osiągnięciu swoich marzeń o posiadaniu własnego mieszkania. Program oferuje preferencyjne kredyty o niskim oprocentowaniu dla osób poniżej 35 roku życia oraz większe gospodarstwa domowe, niezależnie od wieku. Dotacje będą dostępne dla małżeństw, osób w nieformalnych związkach oraz singli, którzy chcą wziąć kredyt jako dwuosobowe gospodarstwo domowe.

Według ministerstwa rozwoju „Mieszkanie na start” ma być wkrótce wdrażane, z planowanym rozpoczęciem programu w drugiej połowie roku. Pierwszy rok programu ma objąć udzielenie 50 tysięcy kredytów. Aby skorzystać z preferencyjnych kredytów, rodzinie niezbędne jest spełnienie określonych limitów dochodowych. Zasada „złotówka za złotówkę” oznacza, że jeśli dochód przekracza limit o 1 złoty, wsparcie zostanie zmniejszone o 50 groszy.

Kluczowym elementem programu jest oprocentowanie preferencyjne, które wynosi 1,5% dla jedno- lub dwuosobowych gospodarstw domowych, 1% dla trzyosobowych, 0,5% dla czteroosobowych i 0% dla pięcioosobowych. Jednak tylko część kredytu będzie podlegała preferencyjnemu oprocentowaniu, reszta podlegać będzie ofercie banku.

Zapowiedziano również limity maksymalnej kwoty kredytu, które zależą od liczby członków w rodzinie. Dla jednoosobowych gospodarstw domowych maksymalna kwota wynosi 200 tysięcy złotych, dla dwuosobowych – 400 tysięcy złotych, dla trzyosobowych – 450 tysięcy złotych, dla czteroosobowych – 500 tysięcy złotych, a dla pięcioosobowych – 600 tysięcy złotych.

Minister rozwoju poinformował, że to obecnie tylko propozycja resortu i ma być jeszcze skonsultowana z bankami oraz organizacjami społecznymi, aby zapewnić jak najlepsze rezultaty programu. „Mieszkanie na start” ma na celu stymulowanie budownictwa mieszkaniowego i ułatwianie dostępu do mieszkań dla młodych ludzi, aby mogli zbudować swoją przyszłość w stabilnym i komfortowym środowisku. Program ten daje nadzieję na poprawę sytuacji mieszkaniowej w Polsce i wzmacnia poczucie stabilności finansowej dla wielu rodzin.

The new housing program introduced by the Polish government, known as „Mieszkanie na start,” aims to assist young people in achieving their dreams of owning their own homes. The program offers preferential loans with low interest rates for individuals under the age of 35 and larger households regardless of age. Grants will be available for married couples, individuals in informal relationships, and singles who wish to take a loan as a two-person household.

According to the Ministry of Development, „Mieszkanie na start” will be implemented soon, with the program set to commence in the second half of the year. The first year of the program is expected to provide 50,000 loans. To qualify for the preferential loans, families must meet certain income limits. The „one zloty for one zloty” principle means that if the income exceeds the limit by one zloty, the support will be reduced by 50 groszy.

A key component of the program is the preferential interest rates, which are set at 1.5% for one- or two-person households, 1% for three-person households, 0.5% for four-person households, and 0% for five-person households. However, only a portion of the loan will be subject to the preferential interest rate, with the remainder being subject to the bank’s offer.

Limits for the maximum loan amount have also been announced, which depend on the number of family members. For one-person households, the maximum amount is 200,000 zlotys, for two-person households – 400,000 zlotys, for three-person households – 450,000 zlotys, for four-person households – 500,000 zlotys, and for five-person households – 600,000 zlotys.

The Minister of Development has stated that this is currently only a proposal from the ministry and will be further discussed and consulted with banks and social organizations to ensure the best possible outcomes for the program. „Mieszkanie na start” aims to stimulate housing construction and facilitate access to housing for young people, enabling them to build their future in a stable and comfortable environment. This program offers hope for improving the housing situation in Poland and strengthens the sense of financial stability for many families.

For more information on the „Mieszkanie na start” program and the Polish housing market, you can visit the Ministry of Development’s official website at www.mr.gov.pl.