Nabywca terenu przy Q22 i Jana Pawła II to firma Dom Development

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Po blisko trzech latach nieudanych prób sprzedaży, wreszcie udało się znaleźć nabywcę dla działki położonej pomiędzy wieżowcem Q22 a blokiem mieszkalnym przy Jana Pawła II w Warszawie. Firma Dom Development będzie teraz właścicielem tego terenu.

Teren ten, na którym obecnie znajduje się parking, był wcześniej kilkukrotnie wystawiany na sprzedaż, lecz dopiero teraz udało się znaleźć odpowiedniego nabywcę. Umowa przenosząca prawo użytkowania wieczystego zostanie podpisana 10 maja, pod warunkiem, że M. St. Warszawa nie skorzysta z prawa pierwokupu.

Sprzedany teren obejmuje dwie działki o łącznej powierzchni 5 500 metrów kwadratowych. Za nie Dom Development zapłaciła 77 milionów złotych brutto. Ta nowa inwestycja umożliwi realizację różnego rodzaju projektów, takich jak mieszkalne, biurowe czy handlowo-usługowe, a wysokość budynków nie może przekraczać 80 metrów.

To ważne wydarzenie na rynku nieruchomości w Warszawie, które zapewne cieszy wszystkich zainteresowanych inwestycjami w mieście. Będziemy śledzić rozwój sytuacji i przekazywać najnowsze informacje na temat tej inwestycji.

The sale of the plot of land between the Q22 skyscraper and residential block on Jana Pawła II street in Warsaw is a significant event in the real estate market. After nearly three years of unsuccessful attempts to sell the land, a buyer has finally been found. The company Dom Development will now be the owner of this property.

The land, currently used as a parking lot, has been put up for sale several times before, but only now has a suitable buyer been found. The agreement transferring the perpetual usufruct rights will be signed on May 10th, provided that the City of Warsaw does not exercise its right of first refusal.

The sold land consists of two plots with a total area of 5,500 square meters. Dom Development paid a gross amount of 77 million Polish złoty for the land. This new investment will enable the development of various projects, such as residential, office, or commercial and service buildings, with a maximum height of 80 meters.

This sale is an important event in the Warsaw real estate market, which is likely to please all those interested in investing in the city. We will be monitoring the situation and providing the latest information about this investment.