New Program „Decyzja na raty” Offers Support for Home Buyers in Poland

Atal, one of Poland’s leading real estate developers, has launched a new sales program aimed at potential buyers who are waiting for the government’s new subsidy package. The program, called „Decyzja na raty” (Decision in Installments), allows customers to choose a property with a guaranteed price and make the final decision to purchase in September.

The program is specifically designed for individuals who are counting on the government’s new subsidy package. It provides them with the flexibility to secure a property now with a guaranteed price, while also giving them the option to defer the final decision until September. Additionally, customers have the possibility to cancel the agreement without any penalties.

While the exact form and timing of the new subsidies are still uncertain, some customers are faced with a dilemma. Should they wait for the subsidies and potentially face limited choices and higher prices? Or should they buy now and take out a loan without any financial support? Atal’s program offers an optimal solution for these individuals, allowing them to make a strategic decision in installments and wait for the situation to unfold.

Angelika Kliś, a member of Atal’s management board, emphasizes the current market situation and its prospects, which buyers need to consider. She mentions the limited supply of new properties, particularly 2- and 3-bedroom apartments priced below 600,000 PLN, in large cities where Atal operates. The demand is driven by high wage growth, low inflation, and slightly lower interest rates after the recent rate cut.

In this market scenario, it is highly likely that when customers rush to make purchases with the launch of the new program, prices may rise further and the desired properties may quickly disappear from the market. Atal’s „Decyzja na raty” program protects customers from the risk of price increases. In the end, the customer will pay the same amount for the property as it was priced on the day of joining the program.

The program not only provides price guarantee but also offers other benefits. During the program’s validity, customers commit to making regular payments towards the chosen property. They enter into a developer agreement, which requires an initial payment not exceeding 20% of the transaction value (down payment). From then until the end of September 2024, customers will make equal monthly payments (depending on the type and progress of the investment), all of which will be deposited into a dedicated trust account for the selected property.

Atal ensures that all payments made within the program will be deposited into specific trust accounts tied to the respective investments. This ensures transaction security in accordance with legal regulations. Even if a customer decides to withdraw from the purchase, they will receive a full refund of the amount paid, and the pre-reserved property will be returned to the market.

The „Decyzja na raty” housing program will be valid until the end of September and covers the majority of Atal’s ongoing developments. If you are looking for exciting investment opportunities, check out PropertyStock.pl.

Atal Website

PropertyStock.pl