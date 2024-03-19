Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Posiadanie świadectwa energetycznego – obowiązek właścicieli nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od 28 kwietnia 2023 roku każdy właściciel nieruchomości w Polsce, planujący jej sprzedaż lub wynajem, zobligowany jest do posiadania świadectwa energetycznego. Dotyczy to również osób, które zbudowały dom po 2009 roku. Kontrole w tym zakresie są już przeprowadzane.

Kto musi spodziewać się takiej kontroli? Ustawa o świadectwach energetycznych nakłada na właścicieli budynków wiele nowych obowiązków. Niestety, wyrobienie dokumentu wiąże się z pewnymi kosztami, a za jego brak grożą wysokie kary finansowe.

W zależności od lokalizacji i wielkości nieruchomości, koszt wyrobienia świadectwa energetycznego może się wahać od około 500 zł do nawet 1000 zł. Otrzymanie takiego dokumentu wymaga również przeprowadzenia operatu energetycznego przez wykwalifikowanych specjalistów. Muszą oni dokładnie ocenić i przeanalizować zużycie energii elektrycznej w danym budynku.

W przypadku braku świadectwa energetycznego podczas kontroli grozi grzywna sięgająca nawet 5000 zł.

Dodatkowo, oprócz wymogu posiadania świadectwa energetycznego, wprowadzono również kontrole systemów ogrzewania. Częstotliwość tych kontroli zależy od mocy cieplnej kotła oraz rodzaju paliwa, jakim jest on opalany. Na przykład, kotły o mocy cieplnej od 20 kW do 100 kW powinny być kontrolowane co najmniej raz na 5 lat.

Wprowadzenie obowiązku posiadania świadectwa energetycznego i kontroli systemów ogrzewania ma na celu poprawę efektywności energetycznej budynków w Polsce. Przyczynia się to do zmniejszenia zużycia energii i ochrony środowiska. Warto pamiętać o tych wymogach i odpowiednio się do nich przygotować, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji finansowych.

The introduction of the energy performance certificate (świadectwo energetyczne) requirement in Poland has significant implications for the real estate industry. From April 28, 2023, every property owner planning to sell or rent their property must possess this certificate, including those who have built their homes after 2009. This new regulation has already led to inspections targeting compliance with the requirement.

The law on energy performance certificates imposes several new obligations on building owners in Poland. Unfortunately, obtaining the certificate comes with associated costs, and failing to have one can result in high financial penalties. The cost of obtaining an energy performance certificate can vary depending on the location and size of the property, ranging from approximately 500 PLN to as high as 1000 PLN. To obtain the certificate, an energy audit must be conducted by qualified specialists who meticulously assess and analyze the electricity consumption in the building.

Failure to possess an energy performance certificate during an inspection can lead to a fine of up to 5000 PLN. Therefore, it is crucial for property owners to comply with this requirement to avoid such financial consequences.

Furthermore, in addition to the energy performance certificate requirement, there are also inspections of heating systems. The frequency of these inspections depends on the thermal power of the boiler and the type of fuel used for heating. For instance, boilers with thermal power ranging from 20 kW to 100 kW should be inspected at least once every five years.

The introduction of the energy performance certificate requirement and heating system inspections aims to improve the energy efficiency of buildings in Poland. This contributes to reducing energy consumption and protecting the environment. It is important to be aware of these requirements and adequately prepare for them to avoid any unpleasant financial consequences.

