Spółka Dom Development nabywa działkę w centrum Warszawy za 77 mln zł

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ścisłym centrum Warszawy, pomiędzy wieżowcem Q22 a blokiem mieszkalnym, sprzedano działkę o powierzchni 5 500 metrów kwadratowych. Syndykowi masy upadłości warszawskiej Śródmiejskiej Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej udało się spieniężyć tę nieruchomość za imponującą kwotę 77 mln zł brutto.

Zanim działka została sprzedana, syndyk Marcin Kubiczek musiał uzyskać zgodę Rady Wierzycieli Śródmiejskiej Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej. Decyzję o sprzedaży nieruchomości podjęto w sierpniu 2023 r. W ciągu zaledwie 9 miesięcy od objęcia funkcji syndyka, Kubiczek dokonał udanej transakcji.

Nowym właścicielem działki jest znana spółka Dom Development, która zajmuje się realizowaniem różnorodnych projektów mieszkaniowych w stolicy. Nabywając tę nieruchomość, spółka zapewnia sobie możliwość zrealizowania projektów mieszkalnych, biurowych lub handlowo-usługowych.

Masa upadłości Śródmiejskiej Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej nadal obejmuje około 50 innych nieruchomości, które mogą zostać sprzedane przez syndyka w przyszłości. Ta udana transakcja pokazuje potencjał rynku nieruchomości w ścisłym centrum Warszawy i może stymulować zainteresowanie developerów, którzy poszukują perspektywicznych lokalizacji dla swoich projektów.

Sprzedaż działki za taką kwotę jest także dobrym sygnałem dla ogólnego wzrostu gospodarczego, szczególnie po okresie trudności związanych z pandemią. To potwierdza, że inwestycje w nieruchomości w strategicznych lokalizacjach nadal są opłacalne i przynoszą zadowalające zyski.

The successful sale of the 5,500 square meter plot of land in the heart of Warsaw for a staggering amount of 77 million PLN gross is a testament to the potential of the real estate market in the city center. The buyer, renowned company Dom Development, specializes in various residential, commercial, and office projects in the capital. By acquiring this property, the company secures the opportunity to carry out future residential, commercial, or office projects.

This transaction also sends a positive signal for overall economic growth, particularly after the challenges posed by the pandemic. It reaffirms that investments in real estate in strategic locations continue to be profitable and yield satisfactory returns. As such, this successful sale may stimulate the interest of developers who are seeking prospective locations for their projects.

The bankruptcy estate of the Śródmiejska Spółdzielnia Mieszkaniowa still includes around 50 other properties that may be sold by the trustee in the future. These properties present further opportunities for investors and developers looking to capitalize on the growing real estate market in the city center.

For market forecasts and insights related to the real estate industry in Warsaw, interested readers may refer to reputable sources such as the Polish Real Estate Federation’s website PFS.pl or the reports published by major real estate consulting firms like Colliers International Colliers.com and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) JLL.pl. These sources provide valuable information on market trends, upcoming developments, and investment opportunities in the industry.