Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wielka okazja – nieruchomość z widokiem na morze w Kornwalii

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 19 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W malowniczej scenerii Kornwalii, gdzie błękitne fale oceanu spotykają się z piaskowymi plażami, pojawia się wyjątkowa okazja. Na rynku pojawia się nieruchomość oferowana w niezwykle atrakcyjnej cenie 20 000 GBP. Jednak, zanim podejmiemy decyzję, warto poznać pewien szczegół…

Działka o powierzchni 0,12 akra, na której znajduje się ta nieruchomość, oferuje spektakularny widok na zamek St. Michael’s Mount, dawny benedyktyński klasztor. Jest to jeden z najbardziej rozpoznawalnych punktów w Kornwalii. W porównaniu do innych nieruchomości w tej okolicy, ta ma naprawdę przystępną cenę. Mieszkanie z jedną sypialnią, bez widoku na morze, kosztuje aż 200 000 GBP.

Jednak trzeba uważać, bo ta nieruchomość ma swój haczyk. Mowa tu o opuszczonej toalecie publicznej, która jest obecnie na sprzedaż. Ale choć może to być nietypowy obiekt zainteresowania, to jednak podobne przypadki pokazują, że tego typu nieruchomości cieszą się pewnym zainteresowaniem w Anglii. W 2018 roku blok toalet w Newlyn sprzedano za 73 000 GBP, a cztery lata później, w Saltash, podobny obiekt osiągnął cenę powyżej 30 000 GBP.

Katie Semmens z Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers podkreśla, że ta nieruchomość to rzadka i ekscytująca okazja. Mimo tego, że jest to stara toaleta, znajduje się w spektakularnej lokalizacji na nabrzeżu i oferuje oszałamiające widoki. Toalety tak naprawdę mogą mieć wiele różnorodnych przyszłych zastosowań.

Jeśli więc masz wizję i odwagę, to jest to wyjątkowa okazja dla Ciebie. Ta niezwykła nieruchomość zostanie wystawiona na aukcji online już w najbliższą środę, z ceną wywoławczą tylko 20 000 GBP. Możesz przekształcić tę opuszczoną toaletę publiczną w coś wyjątkowego i cieszyć się jednym z najpiękniejszych widoków, jakie może zaoferować Kornwalia. To naprawdę niepowtarzalna szansa!

The property market in Cornwall is currently offering a unique opportunity in a picturesque setting where the blue waves of the ocean meet sandy beaches. A property is being offered at an incredibly attractive price of 20,000 GBP. However, before making a decision, it is worth considering a certain detail…

The plot of land, which covers an area of 0.12 acres, is home to this property and offers a spectacular view of St. Michael’s Mount, a former Benedictine monastery and one of the most recognizable landmarks in Cornwall. Compared to other properties in the area, this one has a very affordable price. A one-bedroom apartment without a sea view can cost up to 200,000 GBP.

However, there is a catch with this property. We are talking about an abandoned public toilet that is currently up for sale. Although it may be an unusual object of interest, similar cases have shown that properties like these are quite popular in England. In 2018, a toilet block in Newlyn was sold for 73,000 GBP, and four years later, a similar property in Saltash reached a price above 30,000 GBP.

Katie Semmens from Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers emphasizes that this property is a rare and exciting opportunity. Despite being an old toilet, it is located in a spectacular waterfront location and offers stunning views. In reality, toilets can have many diverse future uses.

If you have a vision and the courage, this is a unique opportunity for you. This extraordinary property will be auctioned online this Wednesday, with a starting price of only 20,000 GBP. You can transform this abandoned public toilet into something exceptional and enjoy one of the most beautiful views that Cornwall has to offer. It is truly an unparalleled chance!

For more information about the property market in Cornwall, you can visit Cornwall Property Guide. This website provides comprehensive information about properties for sale in Cornwall and offers insights into the local real estate industry.

Market analysts have predicted a strong growth in the property market in Cornwall in the coming years. With its stunning natural beauty and increasing popularity as a tourist destination, Cornwall has become a desirable location for property investment. According to Property Reporter, the demand for holiday rental properties in Cornwall has been steadily rising, driven by the popularity of staycations and the desire for coastal getaways.

However, there are also some challenges and issues related to the property market in Cornwall. The high demand for properties, particularly in coastal areas, has led to rising house prices, making it more difficult for local residents to afford homes. Additionally, Cornwall faces certain constraints in terms of infrastructure and transportation, which can impact the accessibility and desirability of certain locations.

It is important to carefully consider these factors and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions in the property market in Cornwall.