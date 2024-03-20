Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Budowa bloku przy ul. Lipowej w Grudziądzu wzbudza kontrowersje

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W okolicy parku nad jeziorem Tarpno w Grudziądzu pojawiły się kontrowersje związane z planowaną budową okazałego bloku przy ulicy Lipowej. Do tej pory działka, na której ma powstać budynek, była w prywatnych rękach, ale teraz miasto dąży do jej odzyskania.

Mieszkańcy zaniepokojeni sąsiadującym parkiem protestują przeciwko budowie bloku. Bernard Gajewski, przedstawiciel mieszkańców, wskazuje na fakt, że dąb, który jest pomnikiem przyrody i ma ponad 300 lat, znajduje się w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie działki. Budowa tak blisko drzewa mogłaby zagrozić jego przetrwaniu. Mieszkańcy podkreślają, że park nad jeziorem Tarpno jest unikatowy i historyczny, i nie powinien ulec zmianie.

Jednakże, od strony dewelopera i miasta Grudziądz wydaje się, że sprawa jest bardziej złożona. Prezydent Maciej Glamowski przyznaje, że nie jest zadowolony z planów dewelopera, ale działka jest w prywatnych rękach, a inwestycja jeszcze się nie rozpoczęła. Miasto stara się jednak negocjować z inwestorem w celu pozyskania terenu.

Plan zagospodarowania tego terenu dopuszcza możliwość zabudowy wielorodzinnej i został przegłosowany przez radnych Grudziądza w 2019 roku. Jednak teraz, po wiedzy o planowanej budowie bloku, wielu z radnych zdaje sobie sprawę z tego, że może być to zagrożenie dla unikalnego parku nad jeziorem Tarpno.

Aktualnie trwają negocjacje między miastem a deweloperem w sprawie dalszych kroków dotyczących budowy. Na jedno trzeba jednak zwrócić uwagę – mieszkania w bloku przy parku i jeziorze na pewno cieszyłyby się dużym zainteresowaniem ze względu na malownicze otoczenie i dobrą infrastrukturę wypoczynkową.

The controversy surrounding the construction of a block of flats near Lake Tarpno in Grudziądz has sparked concerns among residents. The plot of land where the building is planned to be situated was previously privately owned, but the city now aims to reclaim it.

Local residents are protesting against the construction of the block, especially because of its proximity to the park. Bernard Gajewski, a representative of the residents, points out that a 300-year-old oak tree, which is a natural monument, is located in close proximity to the plot. Building so close to the tree could pose a threat to its survival. The residents emphasize that the park by Lake Tarpno is unique and historical, and should not be altered.

However, from the perspective of the developer and the city of Grudziądz, the issue appears to be more complex. Mayor Maciej Glamowski admits that he is not satisfied with the developer’s plans, but since the plot is privately owned and no construction has started yet, the city is trying to negotiate with the investor to acquire the land.

The land-use plan for this area allows for multi-family buildings and was approved by the councilors of Grudziądz in 2019. However, now that they are aware of the planned construction of the block, many councilors realize that it could pose a threat to the unique park by Lake Tarpno.

Currently, negotiations between the city and the developer are ongoing regarding the next steps for the construction. One thing to note, however, is that apartments in a block near the park and the lake would undoubtedly generate significant interest due to the picturesque surroundings and good recreational infrastructure.

