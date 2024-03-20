Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Losy wskaźnika WIRON wciąż niepewne

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Decyzja dotycząca zastąpienia wskaźnika WIBOR przez WIRON wciąż jest w toku i ma zostać podjęta w ciągu miesiąca – wynika z nieoficjalnych informacji zebranych przez portal money.pl. WIRON, opracowywany przez GPW Benchmark na podstawie danych dostarczanych przez banki, jest obecnie przedmiotem postępowania administracyjnego wszczętego przez Komisję Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF) wobec kilku większych banków. Nieprawidłowości w danych wejściowych dla tego wskaźnika spowodowały konieczność podjęcia środków zaradczych.

Jeszcze jesienią ubiegłego roku było jasne, że migracja z WIBOR na WIRON nie będzie przebiegać gładko do końca 2024 roku. W rezultacie reforma została odłożona o trzy lata, a WIRON ma całkowicie zastąpić WIBOR do końca 2027 roku. Jednak terminy dotyczące kluczowych etapów reformy wciąż nie zostały ustalone.

Komitet Sterujący, składający się z przedstawicieli KNF, Narodowego Banku Polskiego, Ministerstwa Finansów, Bankowego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego, Polskiego Funduszu Rozwoju i GPW Benchmark, nie planuje opracowywania zupełnie nowego wskaźnika, ale chce skorzystać z istniejących rozwiązań, takich jak WIRF, WIRD lub Warsaw Repo Rate (WRR). Alternatywnie, stopa referencyjna NBP również jest brana pod uwagę, choć nie spełnia wymogów formalnych określonych w rozporządzeniu BMR. Ostateczna decyzja w tej sprawie jeszcze nie zapadła.

Przedsiębiorstwa, które już sprzedają kredyty oparte na WIRON-ie, jak ING Bank Śląski i Pekao, nie widzą problemu, ponieważ wskaźnik, który stosują, nadal jest opracowywany i notowany. Jednak niepewna przyszłość WIRON-u i błędy w danych wejściowych zmuszają do rozważenia innych opcji. Klauzule abuzywne mogą być wpisane do umów kredytowych opartych na WIRON-ie, a stopa referencyjna NBP jest brana pod uwagę jako alternatywny wskaźnik.

Wciąż nie jest jasne, jakie będą dalsze kroki w reformie wskaźników referencyjnych. Wszystko zależy od dalszego działania Komitetu Sterującego oraz Ministerstwa Finansów jako organu uprawnionego do wprowadzenia zamiennika dla WIBOR-u. Niektóre sygnały sugerują, że WIRON może nie spełniać oczekiwań i być trudny do wdrożenia. Brak emisji obligacji skarbowych opartych na WIRON-ie może być tego przykładem. Czekamy na dalszy rozwój wydarzeń i ostateczną decyzję w tej sprawie.

The decision regarding the replacement of the WIBOR index with WIRON is still ongoing and is expected to be made within a month, according to unofficial information gathered by money.pl portal. WIRON, developed by GPW Benchmark based on data provided by banks, is currently the subject of administrative proceedings initiated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) against several major banks. Irregularities in the input data for this index have necessitated remedial action.

It was clear last autumn that the migration from WIBOR to WIRON would not proceed smoothly until the end of 2024. As a result, the reform was postponed by three years, and WIRON is expected to completely replace WIBOR by the end of 2027. However, the deadlines for key stages of the reform have not yet been determined.

The Steering Committee, composed of representatives from the KNF, National Bank of Poland, Ministry of Finance, Bank Guarantee Fund, Polish Development Fund, and GPW Benchmark, does not plan to develop a completely new index, but wants to make use of existing solutions such as WIRF, WIRD, or Warsaw Repo Rate (WRR). Alternatively, the NBP reference rate is also being considered, although it does not meet the formal requirements laid down in the BMR regulation. The final decision on this matter has not yet been made.

Companies that already sell loans based on WIRON, like ING Bank Śląski and Pekao, do not see a problem because the index they use is still being developed and quoted. However, the uncertain future of WIRON and errors in input data force them to consider other options. Abusive clauses may be incorporated into loan agreements based on WIRON, and the NBP reference rate is being considered as an alternative index.

It is still unclear what the next steps will be in the reform of reference rates. It all depends on the further actions of the Steering Committee and the Ministry of Finance as the authority responsible for introducing a substitute for WIBOR. Some signals suggest that WIRON may not meet expectations and be difficult to implement. The lack of issuance of treasury bonds based on WIRON could be an example of this. We await further developments and the final decision on this matter.

For more information on the financial industry and market forecasts, you can visit reputable websites such as:

1. GPW Benchmark: The official website of GPW Benchmark, the institution responsible for developing the WIRON index and involved in the reform of reference rates in Poland.

2. Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF): The official website of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, which is overseeing the proceedings related to WIRON and plays a crucial role in the reform.

3. Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP): The official website of the National Bank of Poland, which is involved in the reform and is considering the NBP reference rate as an alternative to WIBOR.

These websites will provide you with up-to-date information, market forecasts, and insights into the issues related to the industry and the reform of reference rates.