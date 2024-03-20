Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mężczyzna uratowany spod Mostu Świętokrzyskiego w Warszawie

20 marca, 2024

Strażnicy miejscy z I Oddziału Terenowego w Warszawie uratowali mężczyznę, którego znaleźli zamarzającego pod Mostem Świętokrzyskim. Trzyosobowa grupa strażników patrolujących nadwiślańskie bulwary natknęła się na nieszczęśnika wczesnym rankiem. Pod mostem leżały trzy osoby, z których dwie były odpowiednio przygotowane na mroźne warunki, a trzecia, mężczyzna w wieku około 35 lat, leżał na betonie tylko w lekkiej kurtce.

Bardzo wyziębiony i drżący, mężczyzna nie był w stanie poruszać się samodzielnie, więc strażnicy natychmiast mu pomogli. Niezrozumiale bełkotał, a jego ciało było tak zimne, że termometr wskazał niespełna 26 stopni. Niemal natychmiast funkcjonariusze zabezpieczyli go kocem termicznym i wezwali pogotowie ratunkowe.

Sanitariusze, którzy szybko przybyli na miejsce, przetransportowali mężczyznę do szpitala. Badanie jego temperatury wykazało, że wynosiła ona jedynie 25.8 stopni. Gdyby nie interwencja strażników, mężczyzna mógłby zginąć z powodu wychłodzenia.

Przyczyna i okoliczności, w jakich znalazł się mężczyzna pod mostem, nie zostały jeszcze ustalone. Jednak ta dramatyczna sytuacja przypomina nam o niebezpiecznych skutkach narażenia na ekstremalne temperatury. Warto pamiętać, że w takich warunkach organizm człowieka jest podatny na wychłodzenie, które może prowadzić do śmierci. Dlatego ważne jest, byśmy byli świadomi ryzyka i dbali o bezpieczeństwo swoje i innych, szczególnie w trudnych warunkach atmosferycznych.

