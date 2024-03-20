Nowe mieszkania w Radomiu: luksusowe osiedle z pomysłem na życie

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Na Wyścigowej 42 w Radomiu powstaje nowoczesne miniosiedle, które oferuje nie tylko 98 nowych mieszkań, ale także wiele udogodnień dla jego mieszkańców. Inwestycja Spółki 5 INVEST to nie tylko miejsce do zamieszkania, ale przede wszystkim pomysł na życie.

Dwa eleganckie budynki mieszkalne będą mieć pięć kondygnacji naziemnych i jedną podziemną. Ich nowoczesna architektura wprowadzi świeżość i nowoczesność na terenie miasta. W sumie będzie dostępnych 98 mieszkań o różnej powierzchni, aby odpowiedzieć na potrzeby różnych rodzin. W ofercie znajdą się zarówno dwupokojowe apartamenty, jak i większe mieszkania o trzech i czterech pokojach.

Dla osób ceniących prywatność, na parterze przewidziano prywatne ogródki i tarasy. Osoby które lubią podziwiać piękne widoki, będą mogły skorzystać z balkonów na wyższych kondygnacjach. Inwestycja uwzględnia również potrzeby posiadaczy samochodów, którzy będą mieli dostęp do miejsc postojowych w garażu podziemnym oraz na zewnętrznych parkingach.

Osiedle nie tylko zapewnia bezpieczne oraz komfortowe warunki mieszkania, ale także miejsce do odpoczynku i spotkań. Plac zabaw dla dzieci, ławki i stojaki dla rowerów to tylko niektóre z udogodnień, jakie zostaną przygotowane dla mieszkańców.

Wychodząc naprzeciw potrzebom osób z ograniczoną mobilnością, każdy budynek zostanie wyposażony w windę, przystosowaną do przewozu osób niepełnosprawnych. Dzięki temu wszyscy mieszkańcy będą mieć łatwy dostęp do wszystkich kondygnacji budynków.

Projekt deweloperski Spółki 5 INVEST zakłada, że prace budowlane zostaną zakończone w połowie 2026 roku, a w czwartym kwartale tego samego roku mieszkania będą gotowe do przekazania. Jest to wspaniała okazja dla tych, którzy marzą o nowoczesnym mieszkaniu w dogodnej lokalizacji.

Osiedle Wyścigowa 42 w Radomiu stanowi doskonałą ofertę dla osób, które oczekują czegoś więcej niż tylko miejsca do zamieszkania. To inwestycja, która oferuje luksus, wygodę i przestrzeń, stwarzając idealne warunki do rozwoju i spełniania marzeń o wymarzonym domu.

The real estate industry in Radom, Poland is experiencing a significant development with the construction of a modern residential complex on Wyścigowa Street. The investment by 5 INVEST not only offers 98 new apartments but also various amenities for its residents, making it more than just a place to live.

The two elegant residential buildings will consist of five above-ground floors and one underground floor. Their modern architecture will bring freshness and contemporary style to the city. The complex will feature a total of 98 apartments of various sizes, catering to the needs of different families. The range of options will include two-bedroom apartments as well as larger three and four-bedroom units.

For those who value privacy, private gardens and terraces will be available on the ground floor. Individuals who enjoy beautiful views will have the opportunity to use balconies on the higher floors. The project also takes into account the needs of car owners, providing access to parking spaces in the underground garage as well as outdoor parking areas.

The residential complex not only ensures safe and comfortable living conditions but also provides spaces for relaxation and socializing. Amenities such as a children’s playground, benches, and bicycle racks will be prepared for the residents.

Catering to the needs of individuals with limited mobility, each building will be equipped with an elevator adapted for the transportation of disabled individuals. This will ensure easy access to all floors for all residents.

According to the development plan by 5 INVEST, construction work is expected to be completed by mid-2026, with the apartments being ready for occupancy in the fourth quarter of the same year. This presents a fantastic opportunity for those dreaming of owning a modern home in a convenient location.

The Wyścigowa 42 residential complex in Radom offers an excellent opportunity for individuals who seek more than just a place to live. It is an investment that provides luxury, convenience, and space, creating the perfect conditions for personal growth and fulfilling one’s dreams of a dream home.

