Nowe osiedle przy parku w Kielcach oferuje komfortowe mieszkania i bliskość natury

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Kielcach, w malowniczym otoczeniu parku Wzgórza Karczówka, powstało nowe osiedle mieszkaniowe. Osiedle Przy Parku nie tylko zapewnia komfortowe mieszkania, ale także wyjątkowe widoki i bliskość otaczającej natury. To więcej niż zwykły kompleks mieszkalny – jest to idea nowoczesnego życia w harmonii z otoczeniem.

Projekt Osiedla Przy Parku składa się z pięciu połączonych ze sobą segmentów, oferujących mieszkania o różnych metrażach i układach. Z trzema lub sześcioma kondygnacjami oraz dwiema podziemnymi halami garażowymi, osiedle zapewnia wygodę i dostępność dla wszystkich poszukujących idealnego miejsca do zamieszkania.

Jednym z największych atutów tego osiedla jest jego orientacja – całe osiedle jest skierowane na park od strony południowej, co daje mieszkańcom możliwość cieszenia się przepięknymi widokami na otaczającą przyrodę. Przestronne balkony i tarasy, które przylegają do każdego mieszkania, dodają uroku temu miejscu.

Przyszli mieszkańcy mają do wyboru mieszkania o różnych metrażach – od 30 do ponad 100 metrów kwadratowych, z 1 do 5 pokoi. Mieszkania zostały starannie zaprojektowane, aby sprostać potrzebom zarówno singli, jak i rodzin z dziećmi. Funkcjonalność, ustawność i wysokość pomieszczeń dodają przestrzeni i poczucia swobody.

Osiedle Przy Parku oferuje nie tylko nowoczesne mieszkania, ale także wyjątkowy styl życia w harmonii z naturą. Mieszkańcy będą mieli dostęp do terenów rekreacyjnych i będą mogli podziwiać spektakularne widoki. To idealne miejsce dla tych, którzy poszukują komfortu, spokoju i bliskości natury w samym sercu miasta.

The residential complex, Osiedle Przy Parku, located in Kielce, Poland, offers more than just comfortable living spaces. It provides exceptional views and proximity to the surrounding nature, making it a modern living concept in harmony with the environment.

The project consists of five interconnected segments, offering apartments of various sizes and layouts. With three or six floors and two underground parking lots, the complex ensures convenience and accessibility for those looking for the perfect place to live.

One of the biggest advantages of this residential area is its orientation – the entire complex faces the park from the south, allowing residents to enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding nature. The spacious balconies and terraces attached to each apartment add charm to the place.

Prospective residents have a range of apartment sizes to choose from, ranging from 30 to over 100 square meters, with 1 to 5 rooms. The apartments have been carefully designed to meet the needs of both singles and families with children. Functionality, layout, and room height add to the sense of space and freedom.

Osiedle Przy Parku offers not only modern apartments but also a unique lifestyle in harmony with nature. Residents will have access to recreational areas and will be able to admire spectacular views. It is the perfect place for those seeking comfort, tranquility, and closeness to nature in the heart of the city.

