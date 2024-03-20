Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Państwowy deweloper planuje wyburzyć osiedle na Wilanowie

20 marca, 2024

Plany dewelopera Polskiego Holdingu Nieruchomości (PHN) dotyczące wyburzenia częściowo opuszczonego osiedla na Wilanowie wzbudziły kontrowersje. Aktywistka Marta Marczak, mieszkanka tego osiedla, wyraziła swoje zaniepokojenie i sprzeciw wobec tych planów.

Osiedle na Wilanowie Wysokim, kiedyś znane jako Zatoka Czerwonych Świń, ma bogatą historię. W czasach PRL-u zamieszkiwali tam prominentni działacze PZPR, a po 1989 roku członkowie Sojuszu Lewicy Demokratycznej. Wśród mieszkańców osiedla można wymienić takie znane postacie jak Józef Oleksy, Jerzy Szmajdziński, Janusz Zemke, Aleksander Kwaśniewski i Leszek Miller.

PHN od dekady stara się zmienić plan zagospodarowania tego obszaru i wyburzyć 23 budynki, które należą do niego. Jednak aktywistka Marczak nie zgadza się na zniszczenie osiedla i podkreśla, że deweloper powinien uwzględnić dobro mieszkańców, a nie tylko interesy inwestorów.

Kontrowersje wokół planów PHN wynikają z obaw o utratę historycznej tożsamości osiedla oraz pogorszenie warunków życia dla jego mieszkańców. Marczak informuje na swoim profilu na Facebooku, że będą dążyć do ochrony swojego osiedla i zachowania jego unikalnego charakteru.

Tylko czas pokaże, jak potoczą się dalsze losy tego opuszczonego osiedla i czy deweloper PHN zrealizuje swoje plany. Niezależnie od rezultatu, ważne jest, aby uwzględnić głos mieszkańców i znaleźć rozwiązanie, które zaspokoi ich potrzeby i prawa.

The controversy surrounding the plans of developer Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PHN) to demolish a partially abandoned housing estate in Wilanów has sparked concerns. Activist Marta Marczak, a resident of the estate, has expressed her worries and opposition to these plans.

The estate in Wilanów Wysoki, formerly known as Zatoka Czerwonych Świń (Red Pig Bay), has a rich history. During the communist era, prominent PZPR activists resided there, and after 1989, members of the Democratic Left Alliance. Among the residents of the estate, well-known figures such as Józef Oleksy, Jerzy Szmajdziński, Janusz Zemke, Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and Leszek Miller can be mentioned.

For a decade, PHN has been attempting to change the development plan for this area and demolish 23 buildings that belong to it. However, activist Marczak disagrees with the destruction of the estate and emphasizes that the developer should take into consideration the well-being of the residents, not just the interests of the investors.

The controversy surrounding PHN’s plans stems from concerns about the loss of the estate’s historical identity and the deterioration of living conditions for its residents. Marczak informs on her Facebook profile that they will strive to protect their estate and preserve its unique character.

Only time will tell how the future of this abandoned estate will unfold and whether PHN will realize its plans. Regardless of the outcome, it is important to consider the voices of the residents and find a solution that meets their needs and rights.

