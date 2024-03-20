Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przetarg na sprzedaż mieszkania w Gryficach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej „Nad Regą” w Gryficach ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż mieszkania położonego przy ulicy Akacjowej 13A/9. Lokal mieszkalny o powierzchni 46,85 m2 znajduje się na IV piętrze budynku i składa się z 3 pokoi, kuchni, łazienki, przedpokoju oraz przynależnej piwnicy o powierzchni 9,59 m2.

Warto zaznaczyć, że ustanowienie odrębnej własności dotyczy też udziału w nieruchomości wspólnej, obejmującej działkę o powierzchni 0,1234 ha oraz części wspólne budynku mieszkalnego. Lokal można oglądać w dni powszednie w godzinach 8:00-14:00, po wcześniejszym umówieniu terminu w administracji zasobem mieszkaniowym spółdzielni.

Przedmiotowy przetarg odbędzie się w siedzibie Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej „Nad Regą” w Gryficach, 26 kwietnia 2024 roku o godzinie 11:00. Cena wywoławcza mieszkania wynosi 213 000 zł, a minimalne postąpienie to 1 000 zł.

Aby wziąć udział w przetargu, należy wpłacić wadium w wysokości 21 300 zł na rachunek bankowy spółdzielni najpóźniej do godziny 10:00 w dniu przetargu. W przypadku wygranej, wpłacone wadium zostanie zaliczone na poczet ceny sprzedaży. Natomiast jeśli osoba, która wygrała przetarg, zrezygnuje z zawarcia umowy, wadium przepadnie na rzecz spółdzielni. Pozostałym uczestnikom przetargu zostanie zwrócone niezwłocznie po jego zakończeniu.

To atrakcyjne mieszkanie w Gryficach może stanowić doskonałą inwestycję, zapewniającą komfortowe warunki zamieszkania. Nie przegap okazji i zapisz się na przetarg już dziś!

The real estate industry in Gryfice, Poland, is experiencing a surge in demand, making this apartment listing an attractive investment opportunity. The flat, located at Akacjowa 13A/9, offers a spacious living area of 46.85 square meters, comprising three rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a foyer. Additionally, a cellar with an area of 9.59 square meters is included with the apartment.

It is important to note that the sale includes ownership rights to the communal property, which consists of a plot of land measuring 0.1234 hectares and shared spaces within the residential building. Prospective buyers can view the apartment on weekdays between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM by scheduling an appointment with the housing cooperative’s administration.

The auction for this property will take place at the headquarters of the „Nad Regą” Housing Cooperative in Gryfice on April 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM. The initial price for the apartment is set at 213,000 PLN, with a minimum bidding increment of 1,000 PLN.

To participate in the auction, interested parties must submit a deposit of 21,300 PLN to the cooperative’s bank account no later than 10:00 AM on the day of the auction. If the bidder is successful, the deposit will be applied towards the purchase price. However, if the winning bidder backs out of the agreement, the deposit will be forfeited to the cooperative. For the rest of the participants, their deposits will be promptly returned after the auction concludes.

The Gryfice real estate market has been growing steadily in recent years due to its favorable location, affordable prices, and the increasing interest of buyers. This apartment presents an excellent opportunity for both first-time buyers and investors looking for a long-term rental property or a potential resale opportunity. The housing cooperative, „Nad Regą,” is well-established and has a reputation for maintaining high-quality properties in the area.

To stay up-to-date with the auction and secure your chance to acquire this attractive apartment in Gryfice, be sure to register for the auction today! For more information and to register, visit the official website of the Nad Regą Housing Cooperative: nadrega.pl.