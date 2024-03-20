Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rekordowy rok dla Dom Development

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W minionym roku Dom Development odnotował rekordowy zysk netto, który wyniósł ponad 460 mln zł, co oznacza wzrost o prawie 12% w porównaniu do roku 2022. Przychody grupy również osiągnęły imponujący wynik, sięgając aż 2,55 mld zł.

Firma z powodzeniem skupia się na efektywnym zarządzaniu i uważa obecny wynik za bardzo satysfakcjonujący. Model biznesowy przedsiębiorstwa został uznany za skuteczny. W 2023 roku Dom Development dostarczył klientom 3 831 mieszkań, co jest największą liczbą w historii firmy i przewyższa wynik z roku 2022 o 165 mieszkań.

Grupa zbudowała także znaczącą rezerwę mieszkań do sprzedaży. Na koniec grudnia 2023 roku było dostępnych 2,4 tys. lokali, co stanowi 15% wzrost w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Dom Development posiada również duży potencjał na przyszłość, ze względu na możliwość budowy kolejnych prawie 20 tys. mieszkań. Te inwestycyjne działki znajdują się w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach i często pozwalają na tworzenie wieloetapowych osiedli, które są domeną grupy.

Prezes Dom Development, Jarosław Szanajca, podkreśla, że w minionym roku popyt na mieszkania wzrósł, co umocniło pozycję firmy na rynku nieruchomości. Dzięki temu, w 2023 roku Dom Development sprzedał 3 906 mieszkań netto, co oznacza wzrost o 26% w porównaniu do roku 2022.

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną, osiągając rekordowe poziomy. W lutym 2024 roku, metr kwadratowy mieszkania kosztował od 11 tys. złotych w Łodzi, do nawet 16 tys. złotych w Krakowie. Średnia cena nowych mieszkań, na które deweloperzy znaleźli chętnych w lutym, wynosiła 9,3 tys. złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Choć rynek nieruchomości w Polsce staje się coraz bardziej konkurencyjny, Dom Development utrzymuje swoją przewagę dzięki skutecznej strategii zarządzania i inwestycjom w atrakcyjne lokalizacje. Przeszły rok był udanym okresem dla przedsiębiorstwa, z rekordowym zyskiem i wzrostem sprzedaży. Perspektywy na przyszłość wyglądają obiecująco, zarówno dla Dewelopera Dom Development, jak i dla klientów poszukujących nowych mieszkań.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth, as evident in Dom Development’s record-breaking net profit of over 460 million złoty in the previous year, representing a nearly 12% increase compared to 2022. The group’s revenues also reached an impressive figure of 2.55 billion złoty.

Dom Development’s successful focus on efficient management has been deemed highly satisfactory. In 2023, the company delivered 3,831 apartments to customers, the highest number in its history, surpassing the 2022 figure by 165 units. Additionally, the group has built a significant reserve of apartments for sale, with 2,400 units available at the end of December 2023, marking a 15% growth compared to the preceding year.

The company’s potential for future growth remains substantial, with the possibility of constructing nearly 20,000 additional apartments. These investment sites are located in attractive areas and often lend themselves to the creation of multi-stage residential developments, which are a key characteristic of the group.

Jarosław Szanajca, the CEO of Dom Development, emphasizes that the demand for apartments has grown in the past year, solidifying the company’s position in the real estate market. As a result, in 2023, Dom Development sold 3,906 net apartments, representing a 26% increase compared to 2022.

Housing prices in Poland continue to rise, reaching record levels. In February 2024, the price per square meter of an apartment ranged from 11,000 złoty in Łódź to as high as 16,000 złoty in Kraków. The average price of new apartments for which developers found buyers in February stood at 9,300 złoty per square meter.

Although the real estate market in Poland is becoming increasingly competitive, Dom Development maintains its advantage through effective management strategies and investments in attractive locations. The past year has been a successful period for the company, characterized by record profits and sales growth. The future outlook appears promising for both Dom Development and customers seeking new homes.

