Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wyższa jakość mieszkań na sprzedaż

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozwój rynku mieszkaniowego przyniósł ze sobą coraz większą różnorodność ofert, w tym również mieszkań o wyższym standardzie. Definicja tego pojęcia może być różna, jednak analitycy ThinkCo i Otodom ustalili pewne kryteria. Najwyższym standardem można nazwać mieszkanie, którego cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi co najmniej 180% średniej ceny w danym mieście, a powierzchnia lokalu jest nie mniejsza niż 60 mkw. Natomiast standard podwyższony to cena za mkw. stanowiąca 110-130% średniej ceny w danym mieście, przy minimalnej powierzchni 35 mkw dla kawalerek i 70 mkw dla dwupokojowych mieszkań.

Największym rynkiem mieszkań o wyższym standardzie okazała się Warszawa, gdzie znajduje się 27% ofert tego segmentu oraz 31% luksusowych apartamentów spośród 15 badanych miast. W czterech największych aglomeracjach: Warszawie, Gdańsku i Gdyni, Wrocławiu oraz Krakowie, znaleziono aż 85% najwyższej półki nieruchomości. Natomiast Warszawa, Kraków, Gdańsk, Wrocław i Poznań koncentrują 68% mieszkań o podwyższonym standardzie.

Ciekawy jest również wynik badania przeprowadzonego przez Otodom, dotyczący preferencji aspirujących konsumentów. Największą wagę przywiązują oni do dużych okien i przeszkleń, które wpływają na optyczne powiększenie przestrzeni. Kolejnym czynnikiem jest jakość wykończenia ścian, które powinny być idealnie gładkie i gotowe do pomalowania. Warto zauważyć, że wiele osób definiuje standard podwyższony głównie jako wyższy standard techniczny, a niekoniecznie związany z prestiżem czy określonym stylem życia.

Rynek mieszkań na sprzedaż rozwija się dynamicznie, dając coraz większy wybór dla klientów poszukujących mieszkań o wyższej jakości i standardzie.

The development of the housing market has brought about increasing diversity in offerings, including higher-standard apartments. The definition of this concept may vary, but ThinkCo and Otodom analysts have established certain criteria. The highest standard can be attributed to apartments with a price per square meter that is at least 180% of the average price in a given city, and a minimum area of 60 square meters. On the other hand, an elevated standard is defined as a price per square meter ranging from 110-130% of the city’s average price, with a minimum area of 35 square meters for studios and 70 square meters for two-bedroom apartments.

Warsaw, the capital city, turned out to be the largest market for higher-standard apartments, accounting for 27% of the offerings in this segment and 31% of the luxury apartments among the 15 cities surveyed. In the four largest metropolitan areas – Warsaw, Gdansk and Gdynia, Wroclaw, and Krakow – a whopping 85% of the top-tier properties were found. Furthermore, Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Wroclaw, and Poznan concentrate 68% of the elevated-standard apartments.

An interesting finding from the Otodom survey is the preferences of aspiring consumers. They attach great importance to large windows and glass elements, which enhance the visual expansion of space. Another factor is the quality of wall finishing, which should be perfectly smooth and ready for painting. It is worth noting that many people define an elevated standard primarily in terms of higher technical standards, rather than being solely associated with prestige or a specific lifestyle.

The market for apartments for sale is developing dynamically, providing an increasing range of choices for customers seeking higher quality and standards.