Wzrost cen nieruchomości w Polsce utrzymuje się w 2024 roku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 20 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Najnowszy odczyt indeksu urban.one w styczniu 2024 roku potwierdza, że wzrost cen transakcyjnych mieszkań i działek budowlanych w Polsce jest nadal widoczny. Indeks urban.one, opracowany przez Cenatorium dla Bankier.pl i „Puls Biznesu”, osiągnął wartość 111,75 pkt, co oznacza wzrost o 0,83 pkt w porównaniu do grudnia i o 2,65 pkt w skali roku.

Jednak to indeks liczony dla największych rynków nieruchomości w Polsce pokazał jeszcze wyższy wzrost. Odczyt na poziomie 125 pkt, przekraczający 125 pkt po raz pierwszy, okazał się o 0,61 pkt wyższy niż miesiąc wcześniej i o 5,31 pkt wyższy niż w styczniu 2023 roku.

Według ekspertów, wzrost cen mieszkań kontynuuje tendencję z poprzedniego roku. Efekt programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” wciąż wpływa na rynek, a dane Związku Banków Polskich wskazują, że 64 proc. umów kredytowych zaczętych w styczniu 2024 roku zostało podpisanych w oparciu o ten program.

Dodatkowo, problem z podażą mieszkań i działek nadal istnieje. Wejście w życie nowego rozporządzenia o warunkach technicznych dla nowych budynków wymusi na deweloperach spełnienie nowych wymagań, co może ograniczyć podaż i prowadzić do dalszego wzrostu cen.

Pod względem wynajmu, sytuacja jest nieco odmienna. Na rynku najmu nadal występuje duża podaż, szczególnie po tym, jak wiele osób korzystających z programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” zdecydowało się przenieść z sektora najmu na rynek sprzedaży.

Wzrost cen dotyczy także działek budowlanych, których ceny osiągnęły historyczne rekordy. Zarówno mniejsze działki kupowane przez inwestorów indywidualnych, jak i większe grunty nabywane przez deweloperów, odnotowują wzrosty cen.

Mimo pewnych prognoz dotyczących stabilizacji cen nieruchomości, eksperci wskazują, że w najbliższym czasie można się spodziewać dalszego wzrostu. Warto zauważyć, że sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości jest dynamiczna i może ulec zmianie w zależności od różnych czynników.

The latest reading of the urban.one index in January 2024 confirms that the increase in transaction prices for apartments and building plots in Poland is still noticeable. The urban.one index, developed by Cenatorium for Bankier.pl and „Puls Biznesu”, reached a value of 111.75 points, representing an increase of 0.83 points compared to December and 2.65 points year-on-year.

However, it is the index calculated for the largest real estate markets in Poland that showed an even higher increase. A reading of 125 points, exceeding 125 points for the first time, was 0.61 points higher than the previous month and 5.31 points higher than in January 2023.

According to experts, the rise in housing prices continues the trend from the previous year. The effect of the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program still impacts the market, and data from the Polish Bank Association indicate that 64% of credit agreements started in January 2024 were signed based on this program.

Furthermore, the problem with housing and plot supply still exists. The implementation of the new regulation on technical conditions for new buildings will require developers to meet new requirements, which may limit supply and lead to further price increases.

In terms of rental, the situation is slightly different. There is still a large supply in the rental market, especially after many individuals who were using the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program decided to move from the rental sector to the sales market.

The increase in prices also applies to building plots, which have reached historical records. Both smaller plots purchased by individual investors and larger plots acquired by developers have seen price increases.

Despite some forecasts of price stabilization in the real estate market, experts indicate that further growth can be expected in the near future. It is worth noting that the real estate market is dynamic and can change depending on various factors.

