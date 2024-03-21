Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Cena materiałów budowlanych spada w lutym 2024 roku

21 marca, 2024

W ostatnich sześciu miesiącach ceny materiałów budowlanych na polskim rynku były obiektem korekty. Ekspertowie wskazują, że luty był już szóstym kolejnym miesiącem obniżek. Dynamika cen w porównaniu rocznym wyniosła -3,1%, a spadek w skali miesiąca osiągnął -0,4%. To oznacza, że przeceny utrzymują się na stabilnym i umiarkowanym poziomie.

Najnowszy raport Grupy PSB wykazał, że ceny w kanale hurtowym spadły o 4,2%, a w kanale detalicznym o 2,1%. Liderem wzrostów nadal jest cement-wapno, którego ceny wzrosły o prawie 12% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. Tanieją też farby, lakiery i chemia budowlana.

Warto zauważyć, że stosunek grup towarowych drożejących do taniejących zmienił się na korzyść tych drugich. W relacji rok do roku, grup taniejących jest pięciokrotnie więcej niż grup drożejących. Szybko spadają ceny płyt OSB z drewnem oraz izolacji termicznych.

Ekspertowie portalu RynekPierwotny.pl przewidują, że popyt na materiały budowlane wzrośnie wkrótce bardzo gwałtownie. Obecnie nie ma żadnych przesłanek wskazujących na ewentualne przesilenie trendu spadkowego. Utrzymująca się tendencja obniżania cen może nadal się rozwijać.

Mimo obniżek, eksperci zwracają uwagę na możliwe podwyżki cen w przyszłości. Ostatnio głośno mówi się o funduszu KPO, który może wpłynąć na wzrost cen materiałów budowlanych. Warto zatem korzystać z obecnej okazji i rozpocząć budowę lub remont domu, inwestując w tańsze materiały budowlane.

In the past six months, the prices of construction materials in the Polish market have undergone a correction. Experts point out that February was the sixth consecutive month of price reductions. The year-on-year price dynamics were -3.1%, with a monthly decline of -0.4%. This indicates that the price reductions are maintaining a stable and moderate level.

The latest report from the PSB Group showed that prices in the wholesale channel decreased by 4.2%, while in the retail channel, they decreased by 2.1%. Cement-lime continues to be the leader in price increases, with prices rising by almost 12% compared to the previous year. Prices of paints, varnishes, and construction chemicals are also decreasing.

It is worth noting that the ratio of groups of products that are increasing in price to those that are decreasing has shifted in favor of the latter. In year-on-year comparison, there are five times more groups of products that are decreasing in price. The prices of OSB boards with wood and thermal insulation are rapidly decreasing.

Experts from the RynekPierwotny.pl portal predict that there will soon be a significant increase in demand for construction materials. Currently, there are no indications of a possible reversal of the downward trend. The continuing trend of price reductions may still develop further.

Despite the price reductions, experts draw attention to the possibility of future price increases. There has been recent discussion about the KPO Fund, which could impact the rise in prices of construction materials. It is therefore advisable to take advantage of the current opportunity and start building or renovating a house, investing in cheaper construction materials.

