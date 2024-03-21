Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przepisy dotyczące jakości zabudowy – nowe daty wejścia w życie

21 marca, 2024

W trakcie dzisiejszego posiedzenia Sejmu ogłoszono, że przepisy dotyczące jakości zabudowy nie wejdą w życie 1 kwietnia, jak pierwotnie planowano. Krzysztof Kukucki, wiceminister rozwoju i technologii, podkreślił jednak, że mówimy o prawie, które napisało życie.

Wydawać by się mogło, że regulacje te mają na celu zatrzymanie budowy. Jednak ich celem jest zapewnienie Polkom i Polakom komfortowych warunków mieszkalnych oraz podniesienie standardu zabudowy.

Wcześniejsze doniesienia medialne skupiały się na negatywnym aspekcie rynku deweloperskiego, ale wiceminister wskazał, że to tylko drobny wycinek. Przykłady patologii, które wymienił, ukazały jedynie część problemów związanych z rynkiem mieszkaniowym.

Przedłużenie terminu wejścia w życie przepisów wynika z apeli różnych organizacji, które zwracają uwagę na potrzebę dostosowania się inwestorów oraz środowiska samorządowego. Obecnie resort analizuje optymalny termin, który zadowoli wszystkie strony i umożliwi efektywne wdrożenie nowych przepisów.

Liczba miesięcy potrzebnych na te działania nie będzie przekraczać kilku. Minister technologii, Krzysztof Hetman, przychylił się do apeli i wsłuchał w głos społeczności lokalnych. Jest przekonany, że odpowiedni moment na wprowadzenie nowych przepisów zostanie ustalony wkrótce.

Podsumowując, nowe przepisy dotyczące jakości zabudowy nie wejdą w życie 1 kwietnia, ale to nie oznacza zatrzymania budowy. Dążenie do podniesienia standardu zabudowy jest priorytetem, ale ważne jest dostosowanie się do potrzeb inwestorów i środowiska samorządowego. Resort rozważa optymalny termin, aby wdrożenie było skuteczne i zgodne z oczekiwaniami wszystkich stron.

The article discusses the postponement of regulations regarding the quality of construction, which were originally planned to come into effect on April 1st. Krzysztof Kukucki, the Deputy Minister of Development and Technology, emphasized that these regulations are aimed at ensuring comfortable living conditions for Poles and raising the standard of construction.

Previous media reports focused on the negative aspects of the real estate market, but the Deputy Minister pointed out that these issues are only a small part of the overall picture. The examples of problems mentioned in the article highlight some of the issues associated with the housing market.

The extension of the implementation deadline for the regulations is a result of appeals from various organizations, which have highlighted the need for investors and local governments to adapt. The Ministry is currently analyzing the optimal timing that will satisfy all parties involved and enable the effective implementation of the new regulations.

The article mentions that the number of months needed for these actions will not exceed a few. Minister of Technology, Krzysztof Hetman, has listened to the voices of local communities and is confident that the appropriate moment for the introduction of the new regulations will be determined soon.

In conclusion, the new regulations regarding the quality of construction will not come into effect on April 1st, but this does not mean a halt to construction. The aim of raising the standard of construction remains a priority, but it is important to consider the needs of investors and local governments. The Ministry is considering an optimal timeframe to ensure effective implementation that meets the expectations of all parties involved.

