Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce: spadek cen mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych, ceny mieszkań w Warszawie oraz innych dużych miastach w Polsce zanotowały spadek w ciągu ostatniego tygodnia. Według portalu zametr.pl, średnie ceny ofertowe mieszkań w stolicy spadły o 1-2 proc. Podobne trendy obserwuje się również w miastach takich jak Poznań, Łódź, Kraków, Wrocław czy Gdańsk, gdzie w niektórych miejscach pojawiają się nawet spadki średnich cen ofertowych.

Analitycy rynku nieruchomości wyjaśniają, że spadek cen wynika głównie z większego wyboru mieszkań dla potencjalnych najemców. Mimo że popyt na mieszkania nadal istnieje, klienci mają teraz znacznie większe pole do wyboru i mogą przebierać w ofertach. Ta sytuacja sprawia, że czynsze ofertowe spadają lub utrzymują się na stałym poziomie.

Eksperci z HRE Investment Trust podkreślają jednak, że na podstawie cen ofertowych nie można jeszcze jednoznacznie stwierdzić, że ceny rzeczywiście spadają. Dane dotyczą jedynie zmian w średnich cenach ofertowych, a droga od tych cen do faktycznie płaconych cen transakcyjnych przy sprzedaży może być długa.

Mimo to, eksperci z HREIT widzą pozytywne efekty odbudowy podaży mieszkań na sprzedaż. W 2023 roku popyt na mieszkania był tak duży, że oferta nie nadążała za popytem, co prowadziło do dramatycznie małej liczby dostępnych mieszkań. Obecnie sytuacja zaczyna się poprawiać, a liczba mieszkań wystawionych na sprzedaż jest nawet o 10-20 proc. większa niż w najgorszym okresie w 2023 roku.

Mimo wzrostu podaży mieszkań, nadal jest to zbyt mało w porównaniu do zgłaszanego popytu. Optymizmem napawa jednak fakt, że oferta rośnie, a sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce zaczyna się w miarę poprawiać.

According to the latest data, housing prices in Warsaw and other major cities in Poland have experienced a decline over the past week. According to the website zametr.pl, the average offer prices of apartments in the capital have decreased by 1-2 percent. Similar trends are also observed in cities such as Poznań, Łódź, Kraków, Wrocław, and Gdańsk, where some places even see a decline in average offer prices.

Real estate market analysts explain that the price decline is mainly due to a greater choice of apartments for potential tenants. Although there is still demand for housing, customers now have a significantly larger selection and can choose from a variety of offers. This situation causes offer rents to decrease or remain at a steady level.

However, experts from HRE Investment Trust emphasize that based on offer prices alone, it is not yet possible to conclude definitively that prices are actually declining. The data only reflect changes in average offer prices, and the path from these prices to the actual transaction prices can be long.

Nevertheless, experts from HREIT are seeing positive effects from the recovery of housing supply for sale. In 2023, there was such a high demand for housing that the supply could not keep up, resulting in dramatically low availability of apartments. Currently, the situation is starting to improve, and the number of apartments listed for sale is even 10-20 percent higher than during the worst period in 2023.

Despite the increase in housing supply, it is still insufficient compared to the reported demand. However, the fact that the supply is growing and the real estate market situation in Poland is gradually improving is encouraging.