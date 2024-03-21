Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Walka z flippingiem na polskim rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 21 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Flipping, czyli proceder polegający na kupowaniu mieszkań po okazyjnych cenach, remontowaniu ich niedbale i sprzedawaniu z zyskiem, stał się ogromnym problemem na polskim rynku nieruchomości. Jest to jedno z wielu niebezpiecznych zjawisk, które przyczyniają się do niezdrowego stanu tego rynku. Magdalena Biejat z partii Lewica zapewnia, że jej partia zamierza wziąć udział w walce z flippingiem i ma gotowy projekt ustawy w tej sprawie.

Według Biejat, wprowadzenie odpowiedniego podatku może być rozwiązaniem problemu. Chociaż tarcza antyflippingowa nie rozwiąże wszystkich problemów na rynku mieszkaniowym, opodatkowanie flippingu może przyczynić się do zmniejszenia nadmiernego wzrostu cen mieszkań. Biejat nie wyklucza również wprowadzenia podatku katastralnego jako dodatkowego rozwiązania.

Partia Lewica ma świadomość, że inwestowanie w mieszkania tylko w celu ich przechowywania, licząc na wzrost ich wartości, oraz skupowanie mieszkań przez duże fundusze to kolejne problemy, które należy rozważyć. Chociaż Polska nie ma tak poważnego problemu jak kraje Zachodniej Europy, nie powinniśmy go lekceważyć.

Walka z flippingiem na polskim rynku nieruchomości jest niezbędna, aby zapewnić uczciwą i zrównoważoną sytuację dla wszystkich uczestników rynku. Wdrażając działania mające na celu ograniczenie tego procederu, można przyczynić się do poprawy dostępności mieszkań oraz zapewnienia stabilności cen nieruchomości. Partia Lewica stawia sobie za cel podejście do problemu z całościową perspektywą i rozwagą.

