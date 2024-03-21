Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w Programie „Samodzielność – Aktywność – Mobilność!” Mieszkanie dla absolwenta

Program „Samodzielność – Aktywność – Mobilność!” Mieszkanie dla absolwenta przeszedł istotną zmianę od 1 marca 2024 r. Według informacji przekazanych przez PFRON, okres dofinansowania najmu mieszkania lub domu jednorodzinnego został wydłużony z trzech lat na pięć lat, czyli 60 miesięcy.

Program ten jest realizowany bezterminowo, co oznacza, że wnioski można składać w trybie ciągłym. Dzięki dofinansowaniu absolwenci będą mogli skorzystać z ulgi w opłacaniu czynszu przez cały okres najmu.

Zmienione zasady dotyczą również wysokości dofinansowania. Poniżej przedstawiamy nowe stawki:

– W ciągu pierwszych 24 miesiący najmu, absolwent otrzyma 100% dofinansowania, nie przekraczającego jednak maksymalnej kwoty ustalonej dla danej lokalizacji.

– Od 25. do 42. miesiąca najmu, dofinansowanie wyniesie 70% kosztów najmu, również z uwzględnieniem maksymalnej kwoty ustalonej dla danej lokalizacji.

– Natomiast od 43. do 60. miesiąca, absolwent będzie otrzymywał 40% dofinansowania, którego wysokość nie przekroczy 40% maksymalnej kwoty ustalonej dla danej lokalizacji.

Te zmiany mają na celu ułatwienie mieszkańcom zdobycia samodzielności i aktywności, a także mobilności. Dzięki temu programowi absolwenci będą mieli większą stabilność i możliwość skupienia się na swojej karierze zawodowej. To ważny krok w zapewnieniu odpowiednich warunków mieszkaniowych dla młodych absolwentów i wspieraniu ich w starcie w dorosłość.

The housing for graduates program „Samodzielność – Aktywność – Mobilność!” has undergone significant changes as of March 1, 2024. According to information provided by PFRON (Polish State Fund for Rehabilitation of the Disabled), the period of rental subsidization for apartments or single-family homes has been extended from three years to five years, or 60 months.

This program is now being implemented indefinitely, which means that applications can be submitted continuously. Thanks to the subsidization, graduates will be able to benefit from reduced rent for the entire duration of the lease.

The modified rules also affect the amount of subsidization. The new rates are as follows:

– During the first 24 months of the lease, graduates will receive 100% subsidization, up to a maximum amount determined for the specific location.

– From the 25th to the 42nd month of the lease, the subsidization will be 70% of the rental costs, also taking into account the maximum amount determined for the specific location.

– From the 43rd to the 60th month, graduates will receive 40% subsidization, with the amount not exceeding 40% of the maximum amount determined for the specific location.

These changes aim to facilitate independence, activity, and mobility for residents. Through this program, graduates will have greater stability and the opportunity to focus on their professional careers. It is an important step in ensuring suitable housing conditions for young graduates and supporting them in starting their adulthood.

Industry Overview and Market Forecasts:

The housing industry plays a crucial role in providing accommodations for individuals across various demographics. With the growing number of graduates entering the job market, the demand for affordable housing options has been on the rise. This program addresses the specific needs of young graduates by offering rental subsidization for a longer period, contributing to the overall growth of the housing market.

According to market forecasts, the demand for rental properties is expected to continue increasing in the coming years. This is influenced by factors such as rising property prices, limited availability of affordable housing, and evolving preferences among the younger generation. The „Samodzielność – Aktywność – Mobilność!” program aligns with these trends by providing financial support to graduates, enabling them to secure suitable accommodations during the initial years of their careers.

While the extended subsidy duration is beneficial to graduates, it is also crucial to ensure the sustainability and affordability of the program. Constant monitoring and evaluation of the market conditions, rental prices, and effectiveness of the program’s implementation are necessary to address any potential challenges or issues that may arise.

