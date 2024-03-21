Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Znaczący spadek cen nieruchomości w Niemczech: Teraz dobry czas na inwestycje?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Badanie opublikowane przez Postbank ujawnia znaczący spadek cen nieruchomości w Niemczech. Ceny zakupu mieszkań w niektórych miastach spadły nawet o osiem procent. To oznacza wyraźny zwrot sytuacji po dekadzie ciągłego wzrostu cen.

Dotknięte największym spadkiem okazały się mieszkania własnościowe w dużych niemieckich miastach. Ale gdzie dokładnie ceny nieruchomości są najniższe? Według danych instytutu badawczego Hamburgisches WeltWirtschaftsInstitut (HWWI), miasta takie jak Chemnitz, Gelsenkirchen i Bremerhaven oferują najniższe ceny zakupu. Średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi tam nieco ponad 1.500 euro.

Jednak nie tylko te miasta zanotowały spadek cen nieruchomości. W analizie uwzględniono także siedem największych niemieckich miast, znanych jako „Big Seven”, gdzie ceny mieszkań spadły nawet o 12 proc. w ujęciu realnym. To znacznie różni się od sytuacji w średnich miastach i powiatach, które nie doświadczyły tak dużych zmian cenowych.

Niezależnie od spadku cen, czy obecny czas jest dobry na inwestycje w nieruchomości? Manuel Beermann, dyrektor w Deutsche Bank, podkreśla, że spodziewają się jedynie przejściowego spadku, po którym ponownie nastąpi wzrost cen mieszkań. Dlatego inwestycja w nieruchomości w tym momencie może być opłacalna. Jednak to, czy inwestycja się opłaci, zależy od możliwości finansowych nabywcy i lokalizacji nieruchomości.

Zatem, jeśli marzysz o zakupie nieruchomości w Niemczech, obecny spadek cen może stanowić korzystną okazję. Należy jednak starannie przemyśleć swoje finanse i wybrać odpowiednią lokalizację, która ma potencjał wzrostu cen w przyszłości.

The recent study published by Postbank reveals a significant decrease in property prices in Germany. Prices of homes in some cities have even dropped by eight percent, marking a clear turnaround after a decade of continuous price increases.

The steepest decline was observed in owner-occupied apartments in major German cities. But where exactly are property prices the lowest? According to data from the Hamburgisches WeltWirtschaftsInstitut (HWWI) research institute, cities such as Chemnitz, Gelsenkirchen, and Bremerhaven offer the lowest purchase prices. The average price per square meter there is just over 1,500 euros.

However, it’s not only these cities that have experienced a decrease in property prices. The analysis also includes the seven largest German cities known as the „Big Seven,” where apartment prices have fallen by up to 12 percent in real terms. This differs significantly from the situation in medium-sized cities and districts that have not experienced such drastic price changes.

Regardless of the price decline, is now a good time to invest in real estate? Manuel Beermann, director at Deutsche Bank, emphasizes that they expect only a temporary decline, followed by a rise in property prices. Therefore, investing in real estate at this moment can be profitable. However, whether the investment will pay off depends on the buyer’s financial capabilities and the location of the property.

So, if you dream of purchasing property in Germany, the current price decline may present a favorable opportunity. However, careful consideration of finances and choosing the right location with future price growth potential is crucial.

For more information on the German real estate market and trends, you can visit Destatis, the official website of the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, which provides comprehensive data and analysis related to various sectors of the German economy, including real estate.