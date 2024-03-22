Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny nieruchomości w Niemczech: Spadek cen w miastach i na wsiach

22 marca, 2024

Według raportu opublikowanego przez Urząd Statystyczny z Wiesbaden, ceny domów i mieszkań w Niemczech spadły średnio o 8,4 procenta w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. To największy spadek od roku 2000 i pierwszy taki spadek od 2007 roku.

Raport wykazał, że spadek cen dotknął zarówno miasta, jak i obszary wiejskie. W czwartym kwartale ceny domów jedno- i dwurodzinnych w miastach na prawach powiatów spadły o 11 procent w porównaniu z tym samym okresem roku poprzedniego.

W siedmiu metropoliach: Berlinie, Hamburgu, Monachium, Kolonii, Frankfurcie, Stuttgarcie i Düsseldorfie, ceny domów jedno- i dwurodzinnych spadły średnio o 9,1 procenta w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Natomiast ceny mieszkań własnościowych były o 5,8 procenta niższe.

Głównym powodem spadku cen jest gwałtowny wzrost stóp procentowych, co spowodowało znaczne podrożenie kredytów. W rezultacie, wielu ludzi nie może sobie pozwolić na zakup własnego mieszkania, a inwestycje w nieruchomości przestają być opłacalne dla dużych inwestorów.

Mimo spadku cen, popyt na mieszkania, zwłaszcza w miastach, pozostaje wysoki. Niestety, budownictwo stoi w kryzysie z powodu rosnących kosztów materiałów i wzrostu stóp procentowych.

Ostatecznie, ostatni rok przyniósł znaczący spadek cen nieruchomości w Niemczech, które nie tylko wpłynęły na rynek mieszkaniowy, ale również na inwestorów i potencjalnych nabywców. Sytuacja ta zmusza wiele osób do przemyślenia swoich strategii zakupowych i inwestycyjnych.

According to a report published by the Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, house and apartment prices in Germany have dropped on average by 8.4 percent compared to the previous year. This is the largest decrease since 2000 and the first decline since 2007.

The report shows that the price decline has affected both cities and rural areas. In the fourth quarter, prices of one- and two-family houses in cities with district rights fell by 11 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In seven major cities – Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Düsseldorf – prices of one- and two-family houses decreased by an average of 9.1 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, prices of owner-occupied apartments were 5.8 percent lower.

The main reason for the price decline is the sharp increase in interest rates, which has led to significant increases in the cost of loans. As a result, many people can no longer afford to buy their own homes, and real estate investments are no longer profitable for large investors.

Despite the price drop, the demand for housing, especially in cities, remains high. Unfortunately, the construction industry is in crisis due to rising material costs and increased interest rates.

Ultimately, the past year has brought a significant decline in property prices in Germany, which has not only affected the housing market but also investors and potential buyers. This situation forces many people to reconsider their purchasing and investment strategies.

For more information on the German real estate market and trends, you can visit the Statistisches Bundesamt website.