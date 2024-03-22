Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Działki na sprzedaż w nowobudowanej dzielnicy Jaworzna

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Szukasz odpowiedniego miejsca na nowy dom? Mamy dla Ciebie fantastyczną okazję – na sprzedaż są dostępne działki o różnej powierzchni w nowobudowanej dzielnicy Jaworzna.

Działki, które mamy do zaoferowania, to nieruchomości gruntowe, niezabudowane i idealnie położone przy nowo wybudowanej drodze. Możesz wybierać spośród kilku opcji, zaczynając od działki nr 4330 o powierzchni 757 m², aż do działki nr 4344 o powierzchni 602 m².

Każda z działek jest porośnięta trawą i pojedynczymi drzewami, tworząc przyjazny i spokojny krajobraz. Tereny te znajdują się w rejonie nowobudowanej zabudowy mieszkaniowej, co zapewnia nowoczesne otoczenie i pełne możliwości dla przyszłych mieszkańców.

Przetargi na sprzedaż tych działek odbędą się 24 kwietnia 2024 r. w sali obrad Urzędu Miejskiego w Jaworznie. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany, pamiętaj, że wadium musisz wpłacić do 17 kwietnia.

Nie czekaj zbyt długo, ta okazja może szybko się wyprzedać! Złóż swoje wadium i zdobądź wymarzoną działkę w nowobudowanej dzielnicy Jaworzna.

The real estate industry in Jaworzno is experiencing a boom with the availability of various plots of land for sale in the newly built district. These land properties are unimproved and strategically located along newly constructed roads, making them highly desirable for potential homebuyers.

The plots on offer range in size from 757 m² (plot number 4330) to 602 m² (plot number 4344), giving buyers the flexibility to choose according to their specific needs and preferences. Each plot is adorned with lush grass and individual trees, creating a welcoming and serene environment for future residents.

The newly developed residential area surrounding these plots provides a modern setting and abundant opportunities for prospective homeowners. With well-planned infrastructure and amenities, residents can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in a peaceful neighborhood.

Interested individuals should mark their calendars for the land auctions, which will take place on April 24, 2024, at the City Hall in Jaworzno. It’s important to note that a deposit must be paid by April 17 to secure participation in the bidding process.

Given the attractiveness of these land properties, it is advisable not to delay in taking advantage of this opportunity. Submit your deposit promptly to secure your dream plot in the newly built district of Jaworzno.

For more information about the real estate market in Jaworzno, you can visit jaworzno.pl. This official website provides comprehensive details about the city’s development plans, housing projects, and investment opportunities.

Additionally, if you are interested in exploring other real estate options or understanding the overall market trends, you may consider visiting reputable real estate platforms or consulting with local real estate agents in Jaworzno.