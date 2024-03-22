Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kolejne terytorium inwestycyjne dla Dom Development

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dom Development, jedna z najbardziej znanych polskich firm deweloperskich, niedawno nabyła dwie działki w centrum Warszawy, które znajdują się w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie popularnych biurowców Q22 i Spektrum Tower. Te działki, które wcześniej były administrowane przez syndyka masy upadłościowej, przez długi okres czasu nie znalazły nabywcy. Dopiero teraz, po zmianie syndyka, udało się sprzedać tę nieruchomość.

Nowy nabywca, Dom Development, zainwestował aż 77 milionów złotych brutto, aby uzyskać użytkowanie wieczyste tych dwóch działek o łącznej powierzchni 5,5 tysiąca metrów kwadratowych. Jednak przed sfinalizowaniem transakcji, miasto ma prawo do pierwokupu tego terenu, co może stanowić kolejne wyzwanie dla dewelopera. Jeśli miasto nie skorzysta z tej opcji, umowa sprzedaży zostanie podpisana 10 maja.

Zgodnie z projektem zagospodarowania, na tych działkach będzie można wybudować mieszkania o wysokości do 30 metrów oraz powierzchnie usługowe na parterze. Według „Pulsu Biznesu”, maksymalna liczba mieszkań, jakie można tam zbudować to 130, a powierzchnia usługowa na parterze może wynosić 800 metrów kwadratowych.

Dwie działki, które teraz należą do Dom Development, pierwotnie były własnością Śródmiejskiej Spółdzielni Mieszkaniowej, jednak spółdzielnia upadła w 2015 roku z powodu długów. Syndyk masy upadłościowej stwierdził, że istnieje około 50 innych nieruchomości, które również mogą zostać sprzedane w przyszłości.

Ta najnowsza transakcja nieruchomości przez Dom Development potwierdza ich silną pozycję na rynku deweloperskim oraz ich zainteresowanie nowymi inwestycjami w prestiżowych lokalizacjach.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with companies like Dom Development playing a key role in the market. As one of the most well-known Polish developers, Dom Development has recently acquired two plots of land in the center of Warsaw, located in close proximity to popular office buildings Q22 and Spektrum Tower.

These plots were previously under the administration of a bankruptcy trustee and remained unsold for a long period of time. However, following a change in trustee, Dom Development was able to purchase the properties. The company invested a total of 77 million PLN (approx. 20 million USD) to obtain the perpetual usufruct of these two plots, which have a combined area of 5,500 square meters.

Before the transaction can be finalized, the city has the right of first refusal on the land, which could pose another challenge for the developer. If the city does not exercise this option, the sale agreement will be signed on May 10th.

According to the development plan, the plots will be used for the construction of residential buildings up to 30 meters in height, as well as commercial spaces on the ground floor. The maximum number of apartments that can be built there is 130, with a commercial area of up to 800 square meters.

It is worth noting that these two plots were originally owned by the Śródmiejska Spółdzielnia Mieszkaniowa (Urban Cooperative Housing Association). However, the cooperative went bankrupt in 2015 due to financial debts. The bankruptcy trustee has identified approximately 50 other properties that may also be sold in the future.

This recent real estate transaction by Dom Development confirms their strong position in the development market and their interest in new investments in prestigious locations. As the company continues to expand its portfolio, it is expected to contribute to the overall growth and development of the real estate industry in Poland.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the following link: Polish Agency for Enterprise Development – Real Estate and Construction sector.