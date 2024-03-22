Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Liczba nowo rozpoczętych budów tłumaczy rosnące wydanie pozwoleń budowlanych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W styczniu i lutym 2024 roku polski rynek budownictwa mieszkaniowego odnotował dynamiczny wzrost zarówno w liczbie rozpoczętych budów, jak i wydanych pozwoleń na budowę. Według danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego (GUS), liczba rozpoczętych budów wyniosła 14,2 tysiąca lokali, co oznacza wzrost o imponujące 115,2% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. Wzrost ten był poniekąd spowodowany także rosnącą liczbą wydanych pozwoleń na budowę – w okresie styczeń-luty 2024 roku wydano blisko 42 tysiące pozwoleń lub zgłoszeń budowy mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 32,7% w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu w 2023 roku.

Dominującą grupą, jeśli chodzi o wydane pozowlenia, są deweloperzy, którzy otrzymali 30 tysięcy pozwoleń (wzrost o 42,3% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku). Kolejną grupą są inwestorzy indywidualni, którzy otrzymali 11 tysięcy pozwoleń. To z kolei przekładają się na rozpoczęcie budowy ponad 26 tysięcy nowych mieszkań przez deweloperów, co stanowi wzrost o ogromne 111% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego.

Chociaż liczba mieszkań oddanych do użytkowania w analizowanym okresie spadła o 11% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, to nadal jest ona znacznie wyższa niż w latach wcześniejszych. Deweloperzy przekazali o 5,9% mniej mieszkań niż przed rokiem, natomiast inwestorzy indywidualni dostarczyli aż o 20% mniej mieszkań. W sumie, w styczniu i lutym 2024 roku oddano niespełna 31 tysięcy mieszkań.

Warto również zaznaczyć, że powierzchnia użytkowa nowo wybudowanych mieszkań zmniejszyła się o 14,3% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, wynosząc 2,9 mln m2. Średnia wartość powierzchni użytkowej dla jednego mieszkania wyniosła 92,8 m2.

Podsumowując, rosnąca liczba rozpoczynanych budów mieszkań oraz wydanych pozwoleń budowlanych w Polsce w styczniu i lutym 2024 roku jest optymistycznym sygnałem dla rynku budownictwa mieszkaniowego. Pomimo spadku w liczbie mieszkań oddanych do użytkowania, nadal obserwujemy znaczący wzrost inwestycji w nowe mieszkania.

The dynamic growth of the Polish residential construction market in January and February 2024 has been a positive sign for the industry. According to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), the number of construction starts reached 14.2 thousand units, representing an impressive increase of 115.2% compared to the previous year. This growth was partly due to the rising number of building permits issued. In the January-February 2024 period, almost 42 thousand permits or notifications for residential construction were issued, representing a 32.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Developers were the dominant group in terms of permits issued, receiving 30 thousand permits, a 42.3% increase compared to the previous year. Individual investors followed with 11 thousand permits. This resulted in the start of construction for over 26 thousand new homes by developers, representing a huge 111% increase compared to the previous year.

Although the number of homes completed during the analyzed period decreased by 11% compared to the previous year, it still remained significantly higher than in previous years. Developers delivered 5.9% fewer homes than the previous year, while individual investors provided a staggering 20% fewer homes. In total, just under 31 thousand homes were completed in January and February 2024.

It is also worth noting that the usable area of newly constructed homes decreased by 14.3% compared to the previous year, amounting to 2.9 million square meters. The average usable area per unit stood at 92.8 square meters.

In summary, the increasing number of residential construction starts and building permits issued in Poland during January and February 2024 is an optimistic signal for the housing construction market. Despite a decline in the number of homes completed, there is still significant investment in new housing projects.

