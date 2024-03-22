Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Luksusowe mieszkanie w doskonałej lokalizacji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024

Nowoczesne i przestronne mieszkanie o powierzchni 48m2 staje się dostępne do wynajęcia w bloku mieszkalnym na trzecim piętrze przy ulicy Madalińskiego, na osiedlu Centrum. To doskonała oferta dla osób poszukujących komfortowego miejsca do zamieszkania w wyjątkowej lokalizacji.

W kuchni znajdują się nowe meble oraz wysokiej jakości sprzęty AGD, takie jak lodówka, zmywarka, kuchnia gazowa z piekarnikiem oraz mikrofalówka. Dodatkowo, kuchnia została wyposażona w filtr do wody z baterią trójdrożną, gwarantującą czystą i zdrową wodę.

Korytarz został zaopatrzony w funkcjonalne meble, takie jak komoda z szufladami oraz szafa wnękowa. W łazience zainstalowano nową wannę z prysznicem oraz umywalkę z szafką. Znajdujący się tam również toaleta zapewnia wygodę i komfort.

Mieszkanie składa się z sypialni oraz pokoju dziennego. Sypialnia wyposażona jest w dużą szafę typu komandor oraz wygodne podwójne łóżko z szafkami. Dodatkowo, w sypialni znajduje się również biurko do komputera. Pokój dzienny urządzony jest w nowoczesnym stylu i zawiera kanapę narożną rozkładaną, ławę, stół rozkładany oraz cztery krzesła. Do dyspozycji jest również komoda z szufladami oraz niska szafka RTV.

Dodatkowym atutem mieszkania jest przestronny balkon o powierzchni około 6m2. Na balkonie znajduje się okrągły stolik oraz cztery krzesła, a stalowa konstrukcja pozwala na umieszczenie skrzynek.

Lokalizacja mieszkania jest bardzo dogodna. W bliskiej okolicy znajdują się sklep osiedlowy, dwie szkoły oraz popularne supermarkety takie jak Lidl, Biedronka czy E. Leclerc. Ponadto, w pobliżu dostępne są również przychodnie lekarskie.

Cena wynajmu tego luksusowego mieszkania wynosi 1600 złotych, do której doliczany jest czynsz w wysokości 450 złotych. Kaucja wynosi 2100 złotych. Aby otrzymać więcej informacji lub umówić się na oględziny, prosimy o kontakt pod numerem telefonu 789 144 407.

Ta niezwykła oferta wynajmu luksusowego mieszkania w doskonałej lokalizacji na pewno przyciągnie uwagę osób poszukujących komfortowego i nowoczesnego miejsca do zamieszkania. Nie przegap tej doskonałej okazji!

