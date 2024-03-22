Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

mBank ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości w Rybniku

mBank S.A. ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż cennej nieruchomości w Rybniku. Nieruchomość ta położona jest przy pl. Rudzkiej 3 i objęta jest księgą wieczystą GL1Y/00118247/5.

Działka jest zabudowana budynkiem o charakterze biurowo-usługowym o powierzchni około 509 m2, znanym również jako Willa Juliusza Hasse. Co więcej, budynek ten jest wpisany do rejestru zabytków nieruchomości województwa śląskiego, co stanowi dodatkową wartość dla potencjalnych nabywców.

Choć sprzedający nie określa oczekiwanej ceny, to do dalszych etapów przetargu zostaną zaproszeni oferenci, którzy złożą najwyższe propozycje cenowe. Jeżeli jesteś zainteresowany tą nieruchomością, niezwłocznie prześlij zapytanie na adres [email protected] aby otrzymać szczegółowe informacje dotyczące zasad i trybu sprzedaży, jak również dane na temat samej nieruchomości.

Oferty należy składać do 26 kwietnia 2024 roku, do godziny 15:00, na adres:

mBank S.A.

Departament Zarządzania Nieruchomościami,

ul. Prosta 18, 00-850 Warszawa.

Warto jednak pamiętać, że niniejsze ogłoszenie nie stanowi oferty w rozumieniu prawa, a jest jedynie zaproszeniem do zapoznania się z warunkami przetargu.

