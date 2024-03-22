Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

„Mieszkanie na start” – Nowa inicjatywa dla rodzin z dziećmi

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd Polski planuje wprowadzenie nowego programu mieszkalnego, który ma pomóc rodzinom o umiarkowanych dochodach w zakupie mieszkań. Projekt ustawy „Mieszkanie na start” ma na celu poprawę dostępności do kredytów hipotecznych poprzez udzielanie wsparcia finansowego w postaci dopłat do rat kredytowych.

Główną zmianą w programie jest skierowanie większego wsparcia do rodzin wieloosobowych, zwłaszcza tych z dziećmi. Wysokość dopłaty będzie zależna od liczby dzieci w gospodarstwie domowym, zaczynając od 1,5% dla rodzin bez dzieci do 0% dla rodzin z co najmniej trójką dzieci.

Projekt obejmuje również możliwość uzyskania gwarancji spłaty części kredytu przez Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. Ponadto, program zostanie rozszerzony o kredyt konsumencki na sfinansowanie udziału lokatora w kosztach budowy mieszkania społecznego lub na wkład mieszkaniowy w spółdzielni mieszkaniowej.

Nowością jest także wprowadzenie limitu wieku dla osób samotnych wynoszącego 35 lat. Dodatkowe rozwiązania i kryteria zostaną ustalone, aby umożliwić uzyskanie wsparcia. Wprowadzone zostaną także zmiany w ustawie o pomocy państwa w oszczędzaniu na cele mieszkaniowe, wiążące się z podwyższeniem limitów wydatków budżetu państwa, pozwalających na udzielanie dopłat do rat bezpiecznych kredytów.

Celem programu „Mieszkanie na start” jest udzielenie około 100 tysięcy kredytów hipotecznych w okresie od 2024 do 2032 roku. Oznacza to, że przeciętna kwota udzielonego kredytu wyniosłaby 410 tysięcy złotych.

W ramach projektu planowane jest również utworzenie centralnej bazy danych, która gromadziłaby informacje o liczbie i cenach transakcji na rynku mieszkaniowym. Ma to pomóc w monitorowaniu i ocenie sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości.

Program „Mieszkanie na start” ma na celu skuteczne poprawienie dostępności do mieszkań dla rodzin z dziećmi o umiarkowanych dochodach. Przewiduje się, że wprowadzenie tego programu przyczyni się do zwiększenia liczby osób posiadających własne mieszkanie i poprawy warunków mieszkaniowych w Polsce.

The introduction of the „Mieszkanie na start” housing program by the Polish government aims to assist families with moderate incomes in purchasing homes. This initiative seeks to improve the accessibility of mortgage loans by providing financial support in the form of subsidies for loan installments.

One of the main changes in the program is a greater focus on providing support to larger families, especially those with children. The amount of subsidy will depend on the number of children in the household, ranging from 1.5% for families without children to 0% for families with at least three children.

The project also includes the possibility of obtaining a repayment guarantee for a portion of the loan from the Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. Additionally, the program will be expanded to include consumer loans for financing the tenant’s share of costs in the construction of social housing or for housing cooperative contributions.

A new feature is the introduction of an age limit for unmarried individuals, set at 35 years old. Additional criteria and solutions will be established to enable access to support. Changes to the state aid law for housing savings will also be introduced, involving an increase in the state budget expenditure limits to facilitate subsidies for secure loans.

The goal of the „Mieszkanie na start” program is to provide approximately 100,000 mortgage loans from 2024 to 2032. This would mean an average loan amount of 410,000 Polish zlotys.

As part of the project, a central database will also be created to gather information on the number and prices of property transactions in the housing market. This will help in monitoring and assessing the situation in the real estate market.

The „Mieszkanie na start” program aims to effectively improve housing accessibility for families with children and moderate incomes. It is anticipated that the implementation of this program will contribute to an increase in the number of individuals owning their own homes and an improvement in housing conditions in Poland.

For more information on the housing market in Poland and related forecasts, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Finance of Poland: Ministry of Finance of Poland.