Tanie mieszkania TBS na Pradze w Warszawie: Inwestycja zwiększa dostępność mieszkań komunalnych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 marca, 2024

W Warszawie oddano do użytku nowe mieszkania komunalne, które znacznie zwiększą dostępność taniego mieszkaniowego budownictwa społecznego w stolicy. Inwestycja, zlokalizowana na Pradze-Północ przy ulicy Strzeleckiej, wpisuje się w praski charakter zabudowy i jest pierwszą w historii Warszawy sfinansowaną bez udziału kredytu bankowego.

Towarzystwo Budownictwa Społecznego Warszawa Północ zrealizowało tę inwestycję jako część Programu Mieszkaniowego m.st. Warszawy. Podczas uroczystego przekazania kluczy do mieszkań, Aldona Machnowska-Góra, zastępczyni prezydenta Warszawy, podkreśliła znaczenie tej inwestycji dla mieszkańców dzielnicy Włochy, którzy czekali na przydział mieszkań. Dzięki współpracy z inną dzielnicą, ich oczekiwanie zostało skrócone.

Budynek posiada 29 mieszkań o różnych powierzchniach, zarówno jedno-, dwu- jak i trzypokojowych. Jest dostosowany do potrzeb osób o ograniczonej mobilności i percepcji, a także wyposażony w panele fotowoltaiczne, co przyczynia się do obniżenia kosztów eksploatacji.

Co ważne, stawka czynszu wynosi jedynie 13,95 zł za metr kwadratowy powierzchni mieszkaniowej, co jest możliwe dzięki braku kredytu bankowego.

Niezwykle istotne jest, że ta inwestycja to tylko część większego programu rozwoju budownictwa komunalnego. W ramach bieżącej kadencji podjęto również inne inwestycje, takie jak budynki przy ulicach Radzymińskiej, Pełczyńskiego czy Rudnickiego. W planach są także kolejne inwestycje przy ulicach Jagiellońskiej, Kolskiej, Połczyńskiej i Milenijnej.

Ta inwestycja pokazuje, że Warszawa konsekwentnie dąży do zwiększenia dostępności mieszkań komunalnych i stawia na rozwój budownictwa społecznego. Tanie mieszkania TBS na Pradze to krok w stronę zapewnienia bezpiecznego dachu nad głową dla większej liczby mieszkańców stolicy.

